DuPont Contributes Water Treatment Technologies and Expertise to Increase Water Access in Kenya

New Water Plant in Baringo, Kenya is Latest Collaboration with ChildFund and Others

WILMINGTON, Del., March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned with World Water Day 2026, DuPont (NYSE: DD) celebrated the commissioning of a new multi-tech water treatment plant in Baringo, Kenya, giving families in the rural community of Kampi Ya Samaki their first reliable source of clean and healthy drinking water.

Delivered through its long-running partnership with the international charity ChildFund, this new water treatment plant uses donated DuPont™ IntegraTec™ ultrafiltration modules and DuPont™ FilmTec™ reverse osmosis elements, along with technical expertise, to removes fluoride and other contaminants and produce a reliable source potable water.

Previously, the community's residents relied on untreated water from Lake Baringo for drinking. For decades, fluoride concentrations in the lake have exceeded World Health Organization (WHO) safety limits, creating a serious public health risk across generations; residents report widespread dental fluorosis and an elevated risk of skeletal fluorosis. In addition to directly serving Kampi Ya Samaki, the project is expected to benefit up to 20,000 people through an expanded distribution network supplying 1,500 households, three schools, and a health facility.

The Kampi Ya Samaki project has been delivered in collaboration with the County Government of Baringo, the Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency, Davis & Shirtliff, Hand in Hand Eastern Africa, and the Central Rift Community Development Program—allowing for alignment with public health priorities and long-term water planning.

Together, DuPont Water Solutions, ChildFund, and other supporters have developed scalable solutions to deliver safe, reliable sources of drinking water for communities in Kenya and Zambia. The projects utilize DuPont purification technology to reduce irons bacteria, turbidity, and color in local water sources through sustainable community-led efforts.

"Our collaboration with ChildFund shows what's possible when advanced water treatment technologies are paired with deep technical expertise—and applied with purpose," said Alex Lane, Regional Commercial Director for DuPont Water Solutions in Europe, Middle East, and Africa. "We're proud to continue our work with ChildFund bringing our water treatment expertise to projects that deliver lasting community benefit. Working side-by-side, we can design and deploy solutions that are robust, locally appropriate, and built to endure."

"Beyond delivering safe drinking water, the project is expected to unlock broad social and economic gains—from better health outcomes and reduced medical costs to stronger school attendance—especially for women and girls," said Alex Mucheru, who led this project for DuPont Water Solutions. "Together with ChildFund, we are deploying proven purification technologies that are robust, scalable, and right‑sized for the communities they serve. This project delivers a replicable approach that can be deployed quickly to help more communities gain access to clean, healthy drinking water."

"Partnering is central to delivering solutions at this scale," said Erin Kennedy of ChildFund. "In Baringo, we are seeing what coordinated investment and shared expertise can achieve, turning a long-standing public health challenge into a practical, community-driven solution that will serve families for years to come."

DuPont Water Solutions technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. To learn more about how DuPont Water Solutions' portfolio of water purification and separation technologies are helping communities overcome water and wastewater challenges, visit: http://www.dupont.com/water.html

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SOURCE DuPont