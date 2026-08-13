DuPont Direct Lithium Extraction Team Named 2026 Sustainability Squad by Business Intelligence Group

Recognition highlights the collaborative efforts behind DuPont's recently launched end-to-end direct lithium extraction portfolio, helping accelerate the development of lithium resources needed for electrification and energy storage.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that its Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) team has been named a "Sustainability Squad" in the Business Intelligence Group's 2026 Sustainability Awards. The DuPont DLE team was recognized for its work over the past year helping develop, validate, and commercialize direct lithium extraction technologies that support effective and efficient lithium recovery and support scalable lithium production amid accelerating global demand.

Announced in July 2026, DuPont's end-to-end DLE portfolio comprises more than 20 products across multiple technologies, including lithium-selective sorbents, nanofiltration and reverse osmosis membranes, and ion exchange resins. Designed to address the complexity and variability of lithium brine resources around the world, the portfolio allows customers to implement complete end-to-end solutions or select individual technologies tailored to their specific process requirements and brine compositions. A key differentiator is DuPont's ability to optimize the entire lithium extraction flowsheet rather than treating process steps in isolation.

The "Sustainability Squad" award recognizes the collaborative efforts of a global team, spanning research and development, technical service, commercial strategy, and marketing. Over the past year, the team supported customer pilots and projects across major lithium-producing regions while helping translate laboratory innovation into commercial solutions through testing, process modeling, piloting support, and application expertise.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our global team working with the support of our collaborators across the industry to help bring DuPont's direct lithium extraction technologies to market," said Dr. Martin Deetz, Senior R&D Laureate, DuPont Water Solutions. "By combining lithium-selective sorbents, membranes, ion exchange resins, and technical expertise into a full end-to-end approach, we are helping customers optimize the entire lithium extraction process while addressing the unique challenges of lithium brine resources around the world. We're proud to see our team recognized for its contribution to the global energy transition."

As demand for lithium continues to grow, producers are seeking technologies that can efficiently recover lithium from a wide range of brine resources. Through its integrated DLE portfolio and technical expertise, DuPont helps customers evaluate, validate, and implement solutions designed for their specific process requirements, supporting the development of the lithium supply chains needed for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Learn more about DuPont's Direct Lithium Extraction portfolio at https://www.dupont.com/water/applications/direct-lithium-extraction-solutions.html.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

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SOURCE DuPont