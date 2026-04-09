DuPont Expands FilmTec™ Fortilife™ Portfolio for Advanced ZLD/MLD and resource recovery applications

New Low Salt Rejection Reverse Osmosis (LSRRO) elements provide higher brine concentration and improved water recovery

WILMINGTON, Del., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the launch of two new reverse osmosis membrane elements – FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC-Max UHP element and FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC220 element – designed to help industrial customers improve water recovery and optimize Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) and Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) system performance.

As global water scarcity intensifies, further amplified by increasingly stringent discharge regulations, industries face growing pressure to manage water resources more efficiently and responsibly. While conventional Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) system serves the purpose, membrane-based Minimal Liquid Discharge (MLD) technologies are rapidly gaining momentum, with industrial end users and system operators seeking reliable, cost optimized and high-performance water treatment solutions.

"With the addition of the FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC220 and XC-Max UHP elements, we are expanding our membrane portfolio to help customers respond to tightening discharge requirements and increasing pressure to recover and reuse water," said Gary Gu, Global Technology Leader, DuPont Water Solutions. "By enabling higher brine concentration and improved water recovery, our new elements provide system designers with greater flexibility to optimize ZLD/MLD configurations while managing both capital and operational expense."

The FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC220 element can enable brine concentrations of up to 220 g/L NaCl at operating pressures up to 83 bar, allowing industrial end users to achieve higher recoveries, reduce downstream treatment steps, liquid waste volumes, and overall cost. It also enables cost-efficient resource recovery as part of integrated MLD processes.

Designed for ultra-high‑salinity, ultra-high‑pressure operation, the FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC-Max UHP element can achieve reject TDS concentration up to 250 g/L NaCl at operating pressures up to 120 bar – extending membrane technology into regimes traditionally dominated by thermal processes. This capability allows conventional ZLD systems to help significantly reduce the water volume for final thermal treatment step, potentially bypassing evaporation process.

The FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC series elements are engineered to provide industrial end users a comprehensive membrane-based treatment approach, with proprietary modeling expertise, to help not only comply with evolving regulations, but also unlock new pathways toward more sustainable, resilient, and economically attractive MLD/ZLD system designs.

DuPont Water Solutions technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

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SOURCE DuPont