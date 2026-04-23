DuPont Launches AI-Enabled Digital Advisor to Help Customers Optimize the Operations of Reverse Osmosis Water Treatment Systems

RO Operations Advisor supports predictive maintenance, smarter operations, and reduced cost of water

WILMINGTON, Del., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Water Solutions today launched the RO (Reverse Osmosis) Operations Advisor, an AI‑enabled digital tool designed to help reverse osmosis operators reduce downtime, optimize system performance and help to lower the cost of treated water. By analyzing a facility's historical operating data, the RO Operations Advisor applies advanced analytics and AI models grounded in DuPont decades of water science expertise to deliver system‑specific guidance on cleaning and membrane replacement—supporting higher uptime, optimized element life and sustainability goals.

"Operating reverse osmosis systems efficiently can be a daily balancing act—managing energy use, protecting membrane life and avoiding unplanned downtime while still meeting water demand," said Sylvia Insogna, Global New Business Development Leader. "With the RO Operations Advisor, customers can apply AI‑enabled, system‑specific recommendations to improve uptime and performance while reducing energy use and unplanned downtime."

The RO Operations Advisor analyzes historical performance trends within each system to document prior cleaning and replacement events, identify likely fouling or scaling drivers, and generate forward‑looking, system‑specific recommendations for customers to consider regarding when to clean and when to plan element replacement. The tool also can estimate potential operating expense (OPEX) savings that could result from following the recommended practices.

Unlike one‑size‑fits‑all approaches, the RO Operations Advisor applies customized analytical models to each individual system, helping operators time cleanings and replacements more effectively, reduce unnecessary interventions and avoid unplanned downtime.

The web‑based RO Operations Advisor simplifies system optimization through automatic data normalization, customizable analytics and flexible global settings—empowering operators with clear insights anytime, anywhere.

In customer applications, DuPont estimates the RO Operations Advisor can help enable up to 20% reductions in operating expenses through lower energy and chemical use, increased water recovery and smarter membrane replacements, while supporting sustainability goals by reducing energy consumption, chemical discharge, water loss and waste.

The RO Operations Advisor is now available for water treatment facilities looking to optimize their RO systems. Learn more at RO Operations Advisor.

The Reverse Osmosis (RO) Operations Advisor is part of DuPont Water Solutions' digital strategy to help utilities and industrial operators run more efficient, reliable water treatment, reducing downtime, optimizing performance, and supporting sustainability goals. It joins DuPont's growing portfolio of digital tools for the water sector, including the Water Application Value Engine (WAVE PRO), the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator, which helps customers compare the environmental impacts of treatment technology choices with calculations validated by LRQA.

DuPont Water Solutions technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont