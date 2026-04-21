DuPont Launches Liveo™ Pharma TPE Overmolded Assemblies for Pharma and Biopharma Applications

New customizable assemblies help reduce leakage risk, contamination, and in‑house assembly time and costs for ultrapure fluid transfer

WILMINGTON, Del., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced the launch of DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE Overmolded Assemblies, engineered for ultrapure fluid transfer across upstream and downstream pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical processes.

Designed as critical components of single‑use systems, the new assemblies help reduce contamination risk, minimize the potential for leakage, and reduce in-house assembly and setup time and costs.

DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE Overmolded Assemblies (OMAs) support the transfer of ultrapure liquids, air or steam while helping manufacturers reduce cleaning, validation and labor requirements associated with traditional single-use systems. The assemblies are engineered for low extractables, strong chemical resistance, and improved heat‑welding performance.

"Offering customizable TPE overmolded assemblies simplifies extractables profiles for our biopharmaceutical processing customers while also giving them more choices and greater flexibility," said Sweden Cao Yocom, DuPont™ Liveo™ Biopharma Processing Program Manager. "This new offering allows DuPont Healthcare Solutions to serve as a one‑stop shop for high‑purity TPE solutions in the biopharmaceutical processing industry and reinforces our commitment to long‑term customer collaborations."

The launch of DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE OMAs complements DuPont's growing portfolio of biopharma processing solutions, which includes DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE Tubing and DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE Ultra‑Low Temp Tubing, as well as a broad range of silicone‑based tubing and overmolded assembly products.

Available in both standard and ultra-low-temperature options, the new TPE assemblies are designed to meet critical application requirements.

"DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE OMAs are customizable, help reduce the risk of leakage and contamination of ultrapure fluids, and minimize in‑house assembly and setup time and costs," said Diana Salvadori, DuPont™ Liveo™ Global Senior Product Marketing Manager. "These OMAs are well‑suited for applications such as gene therapies; leak‑free connections; and other high‑value, critical applications, including fill‑and‑finish operations."

To learn more about DuPont™ Liveo™ Pharma TPE Overmolded Assemblies, including features and benefits, purity and regulatory data, typical properties, and performance data, visit liveo.dupont.com.

About DuPont™ Liveo™

DuPont™ Liveo™ is a globally recognized leader in technology for a broad range of innovations supporting medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions. Liveo™ high-performance materials help create safer healthcare environments and protect the health of patients and healthcare providers worldwide. More information can be found at liveo.dupont.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, SM or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont