DuPont launches ultrafiltration modules with integrated pre-filter

Inge™ ultrafiltration modules with integrated pre-filter help save space and capital costs in drinking water and seawater applications

WILMINGTON, Del., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the launch of Inge™ ultrafiltration modules with integrated pre-filter (iP-F). Where conventional ultrafiltration plant processes require a separate pre-filtration manifold to remove debris and particulates, the integrated pre-filter offering combines pre-filtration and ultrafiltration into a single module housing—which can help reduce plant footprint and the associated capital and operational costs of standalone pre-filtration units.

The new product line maintains the same membrane materials, dimensions, and drinking water certifications as existing Inge™ UF modules, while combining two filtration steps into one. Inge™ UF modules with iP-F are well suited for new installations, plant expansions, and containerized systems where space efficiency and streamlined operations are critical.

"By combining pre-filtration and ultrafiltration into a single unit operation, Inge™ ultrafiltration modules with integrated pre-filter will help customers simplify plant design while protecting their UF membrane investment," said Dorie Yontz, Global Marketing Leader, Drinking Water & Desalination at DuPont Water Solutions. "The result is a more compact, efficient solution that supports reliable performance across a range of water qualities."

Inge™ UF modules with iP‑F can provide consistent permeate quality, pathogen removal, and tolerance to feedwater quality swings—all in a smaller footprint than conventional media filters and traditional UF plant designs with upstream prefilters. System performance and design scenarios can be evaluated using DuPont's WAVE PRO modeling software, helping customers assess treatment configurations as part of the overall process design.

DuPont Water Solutions technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

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SOURCE DuPont