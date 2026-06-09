DuPont™ MemCor™ MBR system selected for major Riverstone Water Resource Recovery Facility upgrade in Australia

DuPont Water Solutions to supply MemCor™ MBR system in Sydney's North West region

WILMINGTON, Del., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that a MemCor™ membrane bioreactor (MBR) system has been selected as part of the next phase of upgrades at the Riverstone Water Resource Recovery Facility (WRRF) in Sydney, Australia, marking a significant wastewater infrastructure investment in support of the region's long-term population growth and environmental protection.

The Riverstone upgrade will be led by the North West Hub Alliance, comprising Sydney Water, John Holland, KBR and Stantec. The DuPont team from its Australia-based manufacturing site will work with the North West Hub Alliance to provide a MemCor™ MBR system consisting of 2,592 MemPulse™ B50 MBR modules, supporting a plant designed for an average flow capacity of 24.8 megaliters per day (MLD) and a peak wet weather flow of 86 MLD.

The Riverstone WRRF upgrade is a key component of the broader treatment infrastructure expansion across Sydney's North West region. Once complete, the upgrades are expected to significantly increase wastewater treatment capacity, helping to safeguard waterways while supporting future housing development in one of Australia's fastest-growing regions.

MemCor™ MBR systems integrate biological treatment with advanced membrane filtration to help provide consistent, high-quality effluent within a compact footprint—making it well suited for municipal upgrades where performance, reliability and space efficiency are critical.

"Projects like Riverstone demonstrate how collaboration across utilities, the North West Hub Alliance and technology providers can help communities plan for growth while protecting vital water resources," said Matthew Dick, Business Development & Sales Manager at DuPont Water Solutions. "We are proud to support this major infrastructure investment with proven MBR technology and local expertise through our team based here in Australia, where our MemCor™ MBR systems are manufactured."

DuPont Water Solutions technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that support the production of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

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SOURCE DuPont