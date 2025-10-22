DuPont Named "Most Sustainable" in the Water Sector by World Finance

Company Recognized for its Contributions to Support the Decarbonization of Water Treatment Solutions

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Water Solutions has been honored as the "Most Sustainable in the Water Sector" by World Finance Magazine for its technology advancements in support of reducing the carbon footprint of water purification, conservation and reuse. The company was also recognized for the value of the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator, a new digital tool created by DuPont to help water producers estimate and compare key sustainability indicators of various water treatment technologies.

"At DuPont Water Solutions, our greatest positive impact on the world comes from our innovations—improving water access, treating and reusing more wastewater, and helping our customers meet their sustainability drivers, while driving down the cost of water," said Karla Butler, Vice President and General Manager of DuPont Water Solutions. "We thank World Finance for the recognition as Most Sustainable in the Water Sector."

DuPont Water Solutions continuously advances the performance of its membranes, resins, and systems for use by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users. DuPont's product innovations are driving multiple benefits within the water sector, including the reduction of carbon emissions, reduced energy consumption and waste and, ultimately, lower costs to operate.

In one example, DuPont's advanced FilmTec™ BW30 PRO-400 RO elements were developed to transform salty water sources into freshwater to secure water access for industrial, energy, or municipal users using lower operating pressures, as compared to the previous versions. The product, originally launched in 2022, was featured in this avoided emissions case study published by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD).

DuPont also developed the Water Solutions Sustainability Navigator, the first digital tool to help users compare how different potential water treatment scenarios impact sustainability indicators such as carbon emissions, chemicals used, wastewater produced, solid-waste generated, and footprint needed—with calculations and indicators validated for ISO compliance by a third-party. Currently, the tool allows users to input four different water treatment technologies—reverse osmosis (RO), ultrafiltration (UF), ion exchange resins (IER) and membrane bioreactors (MBR)—used alone or in combination.

DuPont Water Solutions' technologies are helping to purify more than 50 million gallons of water every minute in 112 countries across the world. DuPont offers market-leading technologies to address a variety of challenges faced by water treatment municipalities, seawater desalination plants, and industrial water users, including the microelectronics industry, through a broad portfolio of membranes, resins and complete systems. The team is also innovating solutions that can help balance the world's growing water and energy demands, with products that help maximize the availability of electricity, lithium and green hydrogen.

World Finance's Sustainability Awards celebrate the leaders in an industry not just for meeting regulatory expectations, but for setting new standards in climate responsibility, social equity, and sustainable innovation. Winners from a diverse set of industries can be found at: World Finance Sustainability Awards 2025 | World Finance

To learn more about DuPont's progress toward its sustainability goals, see Sustainability Report 2025 | DuPont and this article: Innovating for sustainability in the water sector | World Finance.

