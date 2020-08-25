DuPont Names Lavoisier and Pedersen Award Medalists

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE:DD) today announced it has named 12 outstanding scientists as recipients of the Lavoisier Medal of Technical Achievement and the Pedersen Award Medal. The four Lavoisier Medalists are Mark Lamontia, Andrew Morgan, Scott Power and Peter Trefonas. The eight Pedersen Award Medalists include Christophe Fremaux, Andreas Lutz, Juha Nurmi, Steven Oriani, Nora Radu, Bradley Taylor, Deyan Wang and Shuhong Wang.

The groundbreaking innovations developed by the medalists have helped shape and transform industries; from improving human health with probiotics and microbiome advances to increasing energy efficiency in the automotive industry with new materials and processes to enabling human connections with leading edge electronic materials in devices.

The Lavoisier Medal for Lifetime Technical Achievement is the company's highest science award and recognizes scientists and engineers who have demonstrated a career of creative technical contributions with significant business impact. The medal is named in honor of the 18th century French chemist, Antoine Laurent Lavoisier, who is considered the father of modern chemistry.

The Pedersen Medalists are selected by the DuPont Fellows, a group of the highest technical professionals in the company. The medalists' technical knowledge, skill and commitment in their respective areas have resulted in important new products for DuPont customers. The award is named in honor of Charles J. Pedersen, who received the 1987 Nobel Prize for his discovery of a novel class of chemical compounds called macrocyclic polyethers, which he dubbed the "crown" ethers because of their molecular shape.

"Receiving a Lavoisier or Pedersen Medal is a pinnacle career accomplishment that highlights the major contributions that each of these outstanding scientists have made through their personal commitment and expertise in scientific innovation, technology and engineering in their respective fields," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology and Sustainability Officer. "I am delighted to congratulate them on exemplifying the best of DuPont, and thank them for the positive business impacts they have delivered, the value they have created for our customers and impact they have had on society."

The medalists were honored at a virtual ceremony broadcast from the Wilmington Global Innovation Center at the DuPont Experimental Station, bringing together scientists, engineers and employees from around the world to celebrate these amazing achievements.

A complete list of the Lavoisier and Pedersen Medalists and their achievements are here.

