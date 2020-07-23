DuPont Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the release of its 2020 Sustainability Report, which is the first for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. [following its separation from DowDuPont], and covers integrated activities during the calendar year 2019.

DuPont's innovation culture and diverse portfolio position the company to deliver science-based solutions that create sustainable, positive societal change and competitive advantages in essential areas such as clean water, health and safety, high- speed connectivity, and automotive electrification. Among the many ways the company's competitive differentiators are being harnessed to create social and environmental advantage are its investment in advanced technologies for 5G networks to support more connected, sustainable communities, and DuPont's AHEAD™ automotive program, which will help accelerate the transportation industry's transformation to hybrid and electric vehicles.

DuPont's 2030 Sustainability Goals underscore the importance of bringing sustainable innovations to market and draw inspiration from the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), which help to gauge what the biggest market drivers will be in the years to come and chart a clear path ahead for its businesses.

"At the end of 2019, we announced our 2030 Sustainability Goals—nine ambitious, long-term goals developed to amplify our company's contributions in areas that are critically important to our stakeholders and society," said Alexa Dembek, DuPont Chief Technology & Sustainability Officer. "In this, our first sustainability report, we introduce our roadmap to meet our goals, hold ourselves accountable, and track our progress. You'll read about how we engage our colleagues and the communities we live in by empowering people to drive change and be part of the solution. While the report tracks 2019 performance, this commitment is especially visible right now, as we find new ways to secure the health and safety of our own teams, recommit to our responsibilities to assure racial justice for Black Americans, and partner with fellow industry leaders to provide the protective equipment frontline workers, including many of our own, need to combat the pandemic."

Highlights of the company's 2019 performance include:

In our operations, we continue to deliver world-class health and safety performance. In 2019, 75 percent of DuPont sites achieved zero injuries and/or illnesses, which is the best safety performance our businesses have ever recorded.

We are advancing water security, availability and quality worldwide through our filtration and purification technologies, and we've expanded our capabilities with strategic acquisitions of Memcor, Inge, Desalitech and OxyMem.

We partnered with Habitat for Humanity International to provide safe, affordable, and energy-efficient housing for people in need worldwide. In the second half of 2019, 400 DuPont employees donated more than 2,550 service hours to Habitat projects in 16 communities across the U.S. and Canada .

. We continue to affirm our commitment to address climate change as a member of the CEO Climate Dialogue, a collaboration between large companies and NGOs working together to advance effective climate legislation in the U.S.

We were named to the 2019 Bloomberg Gender- Equality Index (GEI), and for the sixth year in a row, scored a perfect 100 on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

"DuPont's businesses and employees have a long history of improving the world through science-based innovation and that is reflected today in an approach to sustainability that empowers people everywhere to be agents of change," said Ed Breen, DuPont Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our goals include achieving a more just and equitable world for all, which is why I felt it was so important to sign on to the Catalyst CEO Champions for Change, pledging to advance more women, particularly women of color, into senior leadership positions and onto our board, and the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge. In this period of profound global change and unprecedented health, economic, and societal challenges, I expect this first Sustainability Report will be the foundation for meaningful change, with DuPont innovation helping to lead the way to dramatic improvements on multiple fronts."

To learn more about DuPont's sustainability investments and performance, please read the full 2020 DuPont Sustainability Report .

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food, and worker safety. More information can be found at www.dupont.com/.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

