duPont REGISTRY Group Acquires Part of the Miami Concours in the World-Class Miami Design District

duPont REGISTRY Group

26 Jan, 2024, 17:07 ET

MIAMI, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- duPont REGISTRY Group (DRG) is excited to announce it is joining the Miami Design District as part of the ownership of the Miami Concours, a three-day exhibition of the most significant luxury cars shown in one of the world's most exclusive neighborhoods. Led by the Co-Founders of The Concours Group and Miami Design District, the Miami Concours has created a new breed of automotive show at the intersection of design, automotive excellence, and luxury lifestyle. 

This alliance with duPont REGISTRY Group precedes the Miami Concours' seventh show in the Design District, titled "Design Driven: The Intersection of Auto, Art and Fashion," which runs from February 16-18, 2024.

The Miami Design District has grown into one of the most lauded neighborhoods in the United States, combining luxury retail, art galleries, museums, design stores, and restaurants, all within an architecturally rich context. It is home to more than 200 luxury brands' flagship stores, including Bulgari, Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Balenciaga; more Michelin-starred restaurants that any other neighborhood in the city; and two internationally significant museums, the ICA Miami and the de la Cruz Collection. The Miami Design District was founded by Craig Robins and is owned by Robins' company, Dacra in partnership with L Catterton and Brookfield Properties.

"We are excited to join forces with duPont REGISTRY, which has been an essential presence in the lives of luxury car lovers for almost four decades," says Robins. "And the Miami Concours is an incredible platform for presenting some of the most coveted rarities in automobile history. Each year, this weekend unites the community and devout car enthusiasts worldwide to appreciate remarkable craftsmanship. I can't imagine a more fitting destination than the Miami Design District to host this spectacular weekend."

The duPont REGISTRY Group is an ecosystem tailored to the luxury car lifestyle, housing Canossa as one of its portfolio companies, which already produces more than 250 luxury car events worldwide and owns the most prestigious classic Ferrari event, Cavallino. DuPont REGISTRY Group offers unique experiences and products to car enthusiasts across every stage of their journey – as they grow from dreamers to collectors. Founded in 1985, the duPont REGISTRY brand has long been the prime marketplace for exotic cars. Together, the Miami Concours and duPont REGISTRY Group make a formidable impact among high-end consumers. More than 25,000 people are expected to attend this year's event.

"During my tenure at LVMH and Louis Vuitton as Chief Technology Officer, I witnessed the rise of Miami Design District and its ability to attract the most sophisticated fashion and luxury brands in the world and their exclusive clientele. I am extremely proud to come back to Miami Design District as a partner to the Miami Concours and showcase the excellence of DRG brands and products," says duPont REGISTRY Group CEO Antoine Tessier.

About duPont REGISTRY Group:

The heart of the Driven Lifestyle division, the duPont REGISTRY Group is the world's leading luxury ecosystem, encapsulating the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of hundreds of thousands of members nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby's Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino, and FerrariChat.

About The Concours Group:

Led by automotive visionaries John Temerian Jr. of CURATED, Ronnie Vogel, and Brett David of Prestige Imports, The Concours Group has been at the forefront of shaping the automotive landscape since its inception in 2014. Spearheading the renowned Miami Concours, the group has swiftly transformed this event into a hallmark of automotive excellence. Recognized as one of the country's premier motorized events, the Miami Concours seamlessly integrates the worlds of post-war automobiles, modern design, and engineering brilliance within the vibrant Miami Design District. More than a mere car showcase, the Miami Concours has evolved into an annual cultural celebration, standing as a beacon at the intersection of automotive excellence, high design, luxury, fashion, and architecture. 

