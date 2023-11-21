DUPONT REGISTRY GROUP UNVEILS INNOVATIVE TRANSFORMATION TO ELEVATE THE LUXURY AUTOMOTIVE MARKETPLACE WITH THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF A NEW DIRECTOR OF EDITORIAL AND EVENTS

Revolutionizing Luxury: duPont REGISTRY Group Bold Update Sets the Stage for a New Era in the Exotic Automotive Marketplace

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- duPont REGISTRY Group, the distinguished leader in the exotic and luxury automotive ecosystem, is proud to announce a groundbreaking rebrand that signals a new era of sophistication, innovation, and influence. duPont REGISTRY Group connects passionate buyers and sellers of the world's finest automobiles. This rebrand marks a pivotal moment in its illustrious history.

This new transformation began with the recent hire of CEO Antoine Tessier, who spent 12 years with the French luxury conglomerate, LVMH Group.

Today, duPont REGISTRY Group is announcing that Mike Guy is coming on board as Director of Editorial and Events. Mike's deep-rooted passion for cars, along with a distinguished career as an editor and journalist, positions him perfectly to write duPont REGISTRY Group next chapter. Mike has a proven track record of relaunching brands. He comes to duPont REGISTRY Group from Road & Track, where as Editor-in-Chief he repositioned the brand as a luxury product, helped refine the auction platform, and launched a new series of high-end road rallies.

"We're thrilled to have Mike spearhead the rebranding of our esteemed publication duPont REGISTRY and support the editorial strategy for our auction platform Sotheby's Motorsport," says Antoine Tessier, CEO of duPont REGISTRY Group. "His profound track record advising and guiding editorial will be paramount in our success as we continue building our luxury automotive ecosystem."

Mike's automotive background begins with a childhood spent racing motocross and local spec racing series. His recent transition from Editor of Road & Track to duPont REGISTRY Group brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of experience to the editorial space.

Based in New York's Hudson Valley and Miami, Mike was the founder of Time Inc.'s online automotive brand, The Drive. Before that, he served as a top editor at Maxim and Details, and as an editor and investigative writer for Rolling Stone, Men's Journal, Playboy, and others. A regular guest on CNBC's "Last Call" and The History Channel's "Peyton Manning's G.O.A.T," Mike's remarkable career includes serving as Hunter S. Thompson's assistant, enduring waterboarding by Blackwater operatives, and earning a place in the Best American Sports Writing anthology.

CONNECTING PASSION WITH INNOVATION

For almost 40 years, duPont REGISTRY has been the go-to destination for luxury automotive enthusiasts, facilitating billions in transactions and connecting millions of buyers and sellers worldwide. This unparalleled history will be amplified with the expansion of the duPont REGISTRY Group, a luxury ecosystem catering to the high-end automotive lifestyle. The duPont REGISTRY Group seamlessly integrates culture, community, and commerce at the intersection of technology and digital platforms.

Additionally, Sotheby's Motorsport, a next-gen auction platform for 21st-century sport, exotic, and luxury vehicles, will provide the ultimate luxury online experience. The site is designed to combine the best aspects of live and online auctions while prioritizing the highest level of customer service and protection.

"This evolution of duPont REGISTRY is already underway, and we unveil more new products, our brand will reach more buyers and sellers of the world's finest automobiles," says Mike Guy, Director of Editorial and Events for duPont REGISTRY Group. "This transformation reaffirms our commitment to unparalleled quality, and it also introduces our customers to new and exciting ways to effortlessly engage with the luxury automotive marketplace."

RAISING THE BAR IN THE LUXURY AUTOMOTIVE MARKET

Building on a legacy of proven success, duPont REGISTRY Group will be the leader in the luxury automotive lifestyle ecosystem. It will deliver exclusive member experiences, rallies, and global opportunities to elevate the brand for its loyal and growing base of car enthusiasts. The rebrand is a testament to the duPont REGISTRY Group's dedication to constantly evolving, and to reaching the next generation of luxury car buyers.

About duPont REGISTRY Group
At the heart of the Driven Lifestyle division lies the duPont REGISTRY Group, the world's leading luxury ecosystem that encapsulates the culture, community and commerce of the high-end automotive lifestyle. Built by some of the biggest names in the luxury automotive space, duPont REGISTRY Group represents a vibrant community of hundreds of thousands of members nurtured over nearly four decades. Its portfolio includes duPont REGISTRY, Sotheby's Motorsport, Canossa Events, Cavallino and FerrariChat.

