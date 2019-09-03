DuPont Sustainable Solutions Becomes Independent Global Consulting Firm

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) today announced its debut as an independent global operations management consulting firm following its separation from DuPont. The new company will provide enhanced solutions that enable clients to protect their employees and assets, improve the effectiveness of their operations, innovate more rapidly and advance the capabilities of their workforce.

"For over 50 years, DuPont and DuPont Sustainable Solutions together have been helping to make the world a safer place by collaborating with and implementing solutions for clients. Today DSS is excited to begin its next chapter as an independent firm," said Davide Vassallo, CEO of DuPont Sustainable Solutions. "In a world where global economic changes and disruptions can have a significant impact on the safety and continuity of organizations and their global supply chains, DSS will now have increased flexibility and agility to provide its industry-leading consulting services and bring innovative solutions to market faster for our clients."

The decision to create an independent firm responds to a growing client need to rapidly access solutions for evolving global challenges, including advancing technologies, maturing systems and processes, the changing workforce, the digital revolution and plateaued safety performance.

"DuPont is extremely proud of the industry-leading work we have done with DSS to achieve lasting safety and operational improvements for companies worldwide," said Marc Doyle, Chief Executive Officer for DuPont. "DSS is well-positioned to continue providing its clients with world-class services as an independent company, and we are proud of our former colleagues as they begin this exciting new endeavor."

As an independent company, DSS will maintain its strong connection to its DuPont heritage. DSS will retain the rights to all Intellectual Property related to the services it sells and will have continued access to the DuPont logo, sites, capabilities and resources for a defined period of time.

DSS announced its new board of directors to oversee operations which includes:

Davide Vassallo , CEO, DSS

, CEO, DSS Vladimir Kral , CFO, DSS

, CFO, DSS Guy Semmens , Founder, Gyrus Capital

, Founder, Gyrus Capital Robert Watson , Founder, Gyrus Capital

, Founder, Gyrus Capital Cedric Perlet , Partner, Gyrus Capital

, Partner, Gyrus Capital Rose Lee , President, DuPont Safety & Construction

The new company will be led by its existing management and supported by financial investors Gyrus Capital. DSS, which in 2018 was named the #1 EHS consulting brand for the second year in a row by the independent research firm Verdantix, operates from 40 offices worldwide and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, with regional headquarters in Singapore, Sao Paolo, Brazil and Wilmington, Delaware. DSS currently employs more than 900 experienced operations executives and consultants globally and anticipates increasing its workforce and geographic footprint as client needs grow.

About DuPont Sustainable Solutions

DuPont Sustainable Solutions (DSS) is a leading provider of operations management consulting services that enable organizations to protect their employees and assets, realize operational efficiencies, innovate more rapidly and build workforce capability. By leveraging its DuPont heritage, deep industry and business process expertise and diverse team of expert consultants, DSS helps clients turn operations management into a competitive advantage. Additional information is available at www.consultdss.com.

DuPont, the DuPont Oval Logo and certain trademarks and service marks that include "DuPont" are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. and licensed to DSS for a limited period of time.

SOURCE DuPont Sustainable Solutions