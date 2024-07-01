DuPont to Showcase Kalrez® Custom Parts Cutting-Edge Solutions at SEMICON West 2024

Company will highlight deep customer collaborations, reliable supply, innovation and sustainability in the semiconductor industry

WILMINGTON, Del., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) proudly announces its participation in SEMICON West, taking place July 9-11, 2024, in San Francisco, California. At booth number 6148, the company will showcase the latest advancements in custom parts from its renowned DuPont™ Kalrez® perfluoroelastomer parts, further solidifying its commitment to collaborative innovation with customers.

Kalrez® products are globally recognized for their exceptional sealing capabilities in critical applications. At this year's SEMICON West, DuPont will exhibit several game-changing solutions, including:

The Kalrez ® Bonded Door Seal (BDS), specially designed for use in gate valves and slit valve doors for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, enabling easy installation and low particle generation, enhancing processes such as plasma etching, CVD, and PVD. By allowing for easy detachment from the metal assembly and enabling re-use of the metal components, the newly designed BDS helps reduce waste without sacrificing performance.





Bonded Door Seal (BDS), specially designed for use in gate valves and slit valve doors for semiconductor manufacturing equipment, enabling easy installation and low particle generation, enhancing processes such as plasma etching, CVD, and PVD. By allowing for easy detachment from the metal assembly and enabling re-use of the metal components, the newly designed BDS helps reduce waste without sacrificing performance. Low permeation seals from the DuPont™ Kalrez ® perfluoroelastomer series, crafted for high-temperature and high-vacuum uses. Operating efficiently up to 300C, their unique multi-layer seal design enables minimal gas permeation, including—but not limited to—oxygen gas.





perfluoroelastomer series, crafted for high-temperature and high-vacuum uses. Operating efficiently up to 300C, their unique multi-layer seal design enables minimal gas permeation, including—but not limited to—oxygen gas. An innovative bonding method developed by DuPont's technology team, allowing Kalrez® components to be fused with other functional materials, creating unique, composite-structured Kalrez® parts.

DuPont's extensive portfolio of Kalrez® perfluoroelastomer parts includes O-rings, custom-designed components, and bonded parts integrated with metals, glass, ceramics, and fibers. These composite structures are increasingly important in meeting the growing demands of the semiconductor and industrial manufacturing industries.

This year also marks a special milestone for Kalrez® as the brand celebrates its 50th anniversary. For five decades, Kalrez® has been a leader in the industry, providing sealing solutions for mission-critical applications across the globe.

"Marking the 50th anniversary of Kalrez®, we are reminded of our legacy of innovation and our steadfast commitment to delivering ultra-high-performance sealing solutions," said Brian Ammons, Global Business General Manager of Industrial Polymers, DuPont Electronics & Industrial. "SEMICON West is an ideal platform to showcase our latest breakthroughs, foster deeper collaborations, and explore new opportunities for customized solutions that enable faster, more differentiated growth."

In another significant development, in November 2023, DuPont announced the opening of its new Kalrez® manufacturing facility in Newark, Delaware. This expansion in capacity underscores the company's commitment to the highest quality, reliability, and consistency in the supply of Kalrez® O-rings, catering to the rapidly growing demand in both the semiconductor and industrial market segments. This new facility significantly boosts production capacity, helping meet the increasing demand for Kalrez® products and further strengthening DuPont's supply capability.

At this year's SEMICON West event, DuPont is also proud to sponsor the Sustainability Reception at the Sustainability Pavilion on Tuesday, July 9, and will host tours of DuPont's Silicon Valley Technology Center in nearby Sunnyvale, California on Friday, July 12. Registration for the tours is available for FLEX pass holders.

SEMICON West attendees are invited to visit booth 6148 to explore how DuPont's latest sealing solutions can elevate performance in semiconductor and electronics applications, embodying DuPont's commitment to collaborative customer partnerships and industry stability.

About DuPont™ Kalrez® perfluoroelastomer parts

DuPont™ Kalrez® perfluoroelastomer parts have been a global leader in ultra-high-performance sealing solutions for critical applications for more than 50 years. Known for its unwavering commitment to excellence and trailblazing innovations, Kalrez® parts provide exceptional, long-term reliability in demanding industrial environments, including semiconductor and chemical processing, aerospace, and oil & gas applications. Kalrez® parts deliver to customers worldwide game-changing solutions backed by technical expertise that enable progress and drive technological advancements. More information can be found at https://www.dupont.com/kalrez.html.

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products, and technical services to enable next-generation technologies. http://electronics.dupont.com/

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets, including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses, and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont