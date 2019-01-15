DuPont Water Solutions Announces Global Price Increase for Ion Exchange and Reverse Osmosis Products

EDINA, Minn., Jan. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective Jan. 15, 2019, or as contracts allow, DuPont Water Solutions, a part of the DuPont Safety & Construction business, today announced a global increase on the prices of ion exchange resins and reverse osmosis membranes used for water treatment and other industrial applications. Ion Exchange Resin price increases range from 5-20 percent, and Reverse Osmosis membrane price increases range from 5-10 percent for selected products/applications. This increase will take place with immediate effect and as contracts allow. The increase will vary according to the field of industry application and region.

DuPont Water Solutions is an industry leader committed to further investing in innovation, reliability, regulatory compliance and customer support.

For more information about DuPont Water Solutions, please visit www.dupont.com/water/.

About DuPont Safety & Construction

DuPont Safety & Construction, a DowDuPont Specialty Products Division business, is a global leader in products and solutions that protect what matters – people, structures and the environment – and enables its customers to win through unique capabilities, global scale and iconic brands including Corian®, Kevlar®, Nomex®, Tyvek®, Styrofoam™ and Filmtec®.

About DowDuPont Specialty Products Division

DowDuPont Specialty Products, a division of DowDuPont (NYSE: DWDP), is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, building and construction, health and wellness, food and worker safety. DowDuPont intends to separate the Specialty Products Division, which will be called DuPont, into an independent, publicly traded company. More information can be found at www.dow-dupont.com.

The DuPont Oval logo, DuPont™ and all products, unless otherwise noted, denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company or its affiliates.

SOURCE DuPont Water Solutions

Related Links

http://www.dow-dupont.com

