DuPont Wins Two 2026 Edison Awards™

FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP receives Silver in Water, Food & Agriculture category

DuPont™ Tychem® 6000 SFR receives Bronze in Materials Science category

WILMINGTON, Del., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced that two of its innovative advanced solutions were recognized with the prestigious 2026 Edison Awards™. DuPont received Silver and Bronze honors for technologies that address critical sustainability and safety challenges across industries.

"We're honored that our advanced solutions and technologies are helping customers tackle some of their most pressing challenges, providing improved performance in safety and sustainability," said Marty DeGroot, DuPont Chief Technology Officer. "This recognition reflects our teams' relentless focus on excellence and the power of close customer collaboration—combining deep application expertise with a clear understanding of customer needs to deliver solutions that drive real‑world impact today and help build a more resilient, sustainable future."

The two DuPont innovations awarded this year include:

Silver – The FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP element was recognized in the Water, Food & Agriculture category. FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP is designed to concentrate wastewater streams, providing a more efficient and sustainable approach to water reuse and wastewater treatment. With the ability to operate under ultra-high-pressure conditions, FilmTec™ Fortilife™ XC160UHP elements provide high water recovery to support industrial users facing stringent discharge regulations while helping to reduce energy consumption, carbon emissions, and operational costs compared to conventional method in the market today.

It is well-suited for applications requiring sustainable water reuse, such as in the steel and iron industries, power generation, pulp and paper production, and textiles, as well as lithium-ion battery production.

Bronze – DuPont™ Tychem® 6000 SFR was recognized in the Materials Science category. Designed to be worn over primary flame-resistant protective clothing, Tychem® 6000 SFR garments help to protect workers in chemical and industrial environments facing both chemical splash and flash fire hazards. Tychem® 6000 SFR fabric provides at least 30 minutes of protection for more than 250 chemical challenges including chemical warfare agents, toxic industrial chemicals, and flammable organic solvents. Unlike traditional chemical protective clothing, in the event that a flash fire occurs, Tychem® 6000 SFR garments won't contribute to additional burn injury if appropriate primary flame-resistant personal protective equipment is worn beneath.

Established in 1987, the awards honor excellence in innovation, celebrating the products, services, and leaders transforming how we live and work. Inspired by Thomas Edison's legacy, the program recognizes game-changing solutions across industries worldwide, offering global recognition, credibility, and connections that drive growth. Additional information on the Edison Awards is at www.edisonawards.com.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader, providing advanced solutions that help transform industries and improve everyday life across our key markets of healthcare, water, construction, and industrial. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont™, the DuPont Oval Logo, and all trademarks and service marks denoted with ™, ℠ or ® are owned by affiliates of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. unless otherwise noted.

SOURCE DuPont