DUPR and USA Pickleball Announce Landmark Agreement to Adopt DUPR as Official Exclusive Rating System

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) and USA Pickleball (USAP) today announced a landmark partnership that will make DUPR the official exclusive rating system used across all USA Pickleball-owned events. With this agreement, USAP aligns with thousands of leagues, tours, federations, clubs and organizers worldwide that already rely on DUPR as their trusted standard.

Moving forward, all match results from USA Pickleball-owned events, including its Golden Ticket tournaments where medalists earn their way to The USA Pickleball National Championships, will count toward players' DUPR ratings. The two organizations are partnering to create a clearer, more connected competitive pathway and reduce fragmentation across the sport.

"This is a pivotal moment for pickleball," said Mike Nealy, CEO of USA Pickleball. "Our goal is to deliver consistency, fairness and clarity for players at every level, from Golden Ticket qualifiers to the USA Pickleball National Championships. Adopting DUPR gives us a reliable rating language across the board. It strengthens competitive integrity and reinforces the entire ecosystem of sanctioned play."

"USA Pickleball adopting DUPR is a major milestone for our sport," said Tito Machado, CEO of DUPR. "It brings the National Governing Body and the entire pickleball ecosystem under a unified, trusted rating framework. This partnership ensures that every match matters and that players can compete and compare their performance on equal terms, no matter where they play."

From youth development to senior play, and from recreational programming to elite national championships, USAP supports player participation and competitive growth at every level. Its Golden Ticket events and National Championships serve as premier showcases for amateur and professional talent alike.

With this partnership, DUPR will now be integrated throughout all USA Pickleball-owned tournament structures, helping standardize player placement, bracket fairness, and ranking consistency. This step strengthens the pathway for athletes nationwide and marks a key moment in unifying the sport under one shared rating system.

About DUPR

DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is the premier global pickleball rating system and technology platform, trusted by the world's leading clubs, tournaments, leagues, and players. DUPR's dynamic rating system unifies pickleball across age, gender, and location by analyzing match results to accurately evaluate all players across a 2.000 - 8.000 scale. DUPR is the official pickleball rating of leagues, tournaments and clubs around the world, including United Pickleball Association (UPA), Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), Major League Pickleball (MLP), Pickleball.com, Life Time, The Picklr, National Team Pickleball League, National Pickleball League. It also owns and operates Minor League Pickleball and Collegiate Pickleball, two of the biggest amateur leagues in the sport. Players and operators can visit www.dupr.com to sign up and learn more.

About USA Pickleball

USA Pickleball is the official National Governing Body (NGB) for the sport of pickleball in the United States. As a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, USA Pickleball is dedicated to preserving the integrity of the game while advancing its growth and development nationwide. The organization supports players, clubs, and communities by sanctioning premier tournaments, offering certified equipment testing, training referees, certifying facilities, and providing a wide range of educational resources. USA Pickleball also maintains and updates the official rules of the sport, ensuring consistency and fairness at every level of play. Led by a Board of Directors and a dedicated national office staff, USA Pickleball delivers the infrastructure and strategic vision necessary to fuel the continued expansion of pickleball across the country—benefiting members with exclusive access to events, programs, and tools that elevate their experience on and off the court.

