Duquesne Faculty Play Key Role in Vatican's Historic Recognition of St. John Henry Newman

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2025, the Vatican declared that Pope Leo XIV will confer the title of Doctor of the Universal Church upon St. John Henry Newman—an honor bestowed on only 38 saints in the two-thousand-year history of the Catholic Church. Faculty from Duquesne University's Department of Catholic Studies played a pivotal role in advancing the case for Newman's recognition.

The title, reserved for saints whose theological contributions have profoundly shaped the Church, requires extensive documentation of influence and benefit to the global Catholic community. Newman, a 19th-century Anglican priest who converted to Catholicism and became a cardinal, is widely regarded for his writings on doctrinal development, which significantly impacted the Second Vatican Council.

Kenneth Parker, Ryan Endowed Chair for Newman Studies at Duquesne, collaborated with Christopher Cimorelli, director of the National Institute for Newman Studies (NINS), and Elizabeth Huddleston, associate editor of the Newman Studies Journal. Together with 17 international scholars, they compiled the Positio—a comprehensive dossier submitted to the Vatican to support Newman's designation.

"As a historical theologian, it has been a rare privilege to assist in the creation of a historic document in the life of the Church," said Parker. "The National Institute for Newman Studies here in Pittsburgh was critical in bringing together the scholars we needed."

Typically requiring three to five years, the Positio was completed in just six months to align with the Church's 2025 Jubilee Year. Duquesne faculty ensured access to NINS' world-class resources, including its print library, digital Newman Reader, and archival collections.

"It was a blessing and scholarly privilege to support Newman's cause," said Cimorelli. Huddleston added, "It was a joy and pleasure to work with a team of world-renowned scholars for such a momentous cause."

Duquesne University President Ken Gormley praised the faculty's contribution: "It is especially heartening to see our faculty participating so crucially in the intellectual life of the Catholic Church, whose faith tradition animates our unique Spiritan mission."

Fr. John Fogarty, U.S. Provincial of the Congregation of the Holy Spirit, noted, "Newman's work resonates deeply with our Spiritan values of authentic faith and doctrinal reflection."

More information is available at the National Institute for Newman Studies website.

