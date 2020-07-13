Duquesne Light Company Continues to Build Workforce of the Future

PITTSBURGH, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duquesne Light Company (DLC) is now hiring qualified journey lineworkers and troubleshooters to join its Field Operations team. Even during a global pandemic, DLC is committed to building the workforce of tomorrow to lead the greater Pittsburgh region toward a more sustainable, dynamic future.

"As we expand our workforce, not only in size, but also in skill, we're looking toward the demands of our future so we can provide safe, reliable, affordable and excellent service to our 600,000 customers for many years to come," said Todd Faulk, vice president of Human Resources, DLC. "If you want to be part of the positive impact we're having on our communities and are looking to energize your career as a lineworker or troubleshooter, Duquesne Light Company is the place for you."



Qualified applicants will be journey lineworkers with five or more years of experience in construction, operating and maintenance work, supplemented by training in meter, service installation and cable work. Successful applicants will handle all types of trouble calls on overhead or underground transmission, distribution and street lighting systems.



The starting pay rate will be between $48.28/hour and $52.53/hour with a retention bonus of $7,500, after the employee successfully completes the 90-day probationary period. All successful applicants will enter the progression to the senior operator position based upon a pay-for-skills format with pay increases after skills are successfully demonstrated.



From the industrial age to the technology era, DLC has been an integral part of the fabric of Pittsburgh and the surrounding area. Its dedicated employees have helped transform the way people live, delivering dependable energy for greater comfort and leisure, faster communications, more efficient transportation, enhanced economic development and improved health care for virtually every facet of life.



DLC is committed to fostering an inclusive and respectful workplace that values diversity and rewards performance. To deliver on this commitment, the company must attract and retain highly-skilled talent that is reflective of the communities it serves, while developing and leveraging the knowledge and unique skill sets of its current employees to create an environment where every team member feels included, respected and valued.



Those interested in energizing their career at DLC can apply for current openings at DuquesneLight.com/Careers.

About Duquesne Light Company

Duquesne Light Company is committed to more than keeping the lights on; it powers the moments in its customers' lives. As a next generation energy company, Duquesne Light Company's nearly 1,600 employees are dedicated to delivering reliable and safe energy to more than a half a million customers in southwestern Pennsylvania.

