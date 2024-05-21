Dura Digital Announces New Copilot Studio

New service offerings will help companies unlock the power of AI

SEATTLE, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dura Digital, a leading digital technology services company, announced today at Microsoft Build 2024 the launch of a new Studio dedicated entirely to Copilot technologies. This new Studio marks the sixth Studio powered by the company's Latin America dual-shore model, empowering organizations to explore, experiment with, and ultimately deploy generative AI capabilities seamlessly across their business. With this new Studio launch, Dura Digital builds on its mission to help businesses unlock the power of Copilot and realize their digital future.

"At Dura Digital, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver unparalleled value to our customers," said Fernanda Badano, Chief Executive Officer at Dura Digital. "The unveiling of our Copilot Studio marks a significant milestone in our journey, reflecting our unwavering commitment to create transformative digital and AI solutions. By combining advanced generative AI technology with strategic expertise, we are poised to help our customers realize their digital future, today."

The new Copilot Studio is designed to meet businesses at different stages of their AI journey through three core services: AI Readiness Assessment, Copilot Value Accelerator, and Rapid Deployment and Adoption offering. These new offerings are available immediately and can be found at http://www.duradigital.com/copilot .

"We are thrilled to see Dura Digital expand their offerings with this new Copilot Studio," said Sean Bobadilla, Director of Recruiting at Builders Capital. "They continue to help us achieve our business goals through the ongoing deployment of new technology solutions."

As Dura Digital continues to push the boundaries of innovation, the launch of Copilot Studio reaffirms its position as a trailblazer in the AI and digital space. With its unwavering commitment to excellence, Dura Digital remains dedicated to empowering businesses with the tools they need to thrive in today's fast-paced digital economy.

About Dura Digital

Dura Digital is a global technology services business that helps organizations around the world realize their digital future, today. With a focus on innovation, human-centered design, and engineering, Dura Digital harnesses cutting-edge technology and strategic insights to drive growth and success in today's competitive market. Dura Digital is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation to deliver unparalleled value to its customers. Read more at http://www.duradigital.com .

