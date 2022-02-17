Dura Substitute Market to Advance at CAGR of 5.9% during 2021-2031, Says TMR

ALBANY, N.Y., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Widespread utilization of implants for the prevention of CSF leakage in various neurosurgical procedures has spurred the demand for range of biological and synthetic dura substitutes. New materials with promising tissue response and favorable wound healing properties have gained regulatory approval to meet the patients' needs. The global dura substitute market is projected to reach US$ 328.6 Mn by 2031.

Extensive study on regenerative collagen dura substitutes is continuously expanding avenues in dura repair and regeneration. Manufacturers have tapped into new revenue streams by commercialization of FDA-approved degradable materials. The growing adoption of synthetic nanofabricated dura substitutes in cerebral and spinal dura mater is a case in point. Newer synthetic products are attracting attention of surgeons for overcoming limitations of allogeneic or xenogeneic materials.

Advancements made in cell-based therapeutics and growing government funding in regenerative medicine are broadening the revenue potential, notes the analysts in an in-depth study on the dura substitute market. The use of autologous tissues in mainstream products has propelled revenue growth over the past few years.

Key Findings of Dura Substitute Market Study

Demand for Better Graft Materials in Cranial & Spine Tumor Surgeries Underpin R&D: Extensive clinical study on the safety and performance of array of graft materials have led to better substitutes for dura repair and regeneration. The TMR study on the dura substitute market finds that the healthcare industry has increased its focus on the quality of life (QoL) for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Cranial injuries contribute to cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leakage and intracranial infection, underpinning the clinical use of dura substitutes in duraplasty.

The authors of the in-depth study on the growth dynamics of the dura substitute market have observed that there is a marked shift from animal tissue-derived materials to synthetic materials. Manufacturers in the dura substitute market are testing the efficacy of novel biomimetic composite substitutes. Of note, fully-synthetic nanofabricated dura substitute has extended the horizon. Novel biomimetic composite substitute of dura mater have fewer complications and faster subdural regeneration in vivo, pivoting growing interest in synthetic materials. Substantial Investments in Regenerative Medicine Propel Revenue Gains: Newer degradable dura substitutes with potential regeneration properties are gained FDA approvals, thus fueling revenue generation, notes the analysts in the in-depth TMR study. Public research finding on regenerative medicine has led to the introduction of regenerative collagen dura substitutes with better performance and safety. Industry players have subsequently ramped up their investments in cell-based therapeutics.

Dura Substitute Market: Key Drivers

Increase in road accidents and sports injuries that have led to cranial & spine tumor surgeries is a key driver of sales of dura substitutes

Prevalence of CNS tumors contribute to chiari malformation has spurred testing and development of dura substitutes based on both synthetic polymers and nature-originated materials, finds a detailed scrutiny on the dura substitute market by analysts at TMR

Dura Substitute Market: Key Regional Dynamics

North America with 41.8% share held a major share of the global dura substitute market in 2020. The U.S. accounted for a sizable revenue share to the regional market over the past few years.

with 41.8% share held a major share of the global dura substitute market in 2020. The U.S. accounted for a sizable revenue share to the regional market over the past few years. The versatile use of biological and synthetic dura substitutes in neurosurgery especially in the U.S. has bolstered the revenue growth

Dura Substitute Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the dura substitute market are Bennett Health, Inc., RTI Surgical, Baxter, Gunze Limited, DePuy Synthes, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Medprin, Acera Surgical, Inc., Biosynth Lifesciences, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Cousin Surgery, Integra LifeSciences, and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

Global Dura Substitute Market: Segmentation

Dura Substitute Market, by Material

Biological Grafts



Autografts





Allografts





Xenogrfts





Decellularized Pericardium







Small Intestine Submucosa







Collagen



Synthetic Grafts



Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)





Others

Dura Substitute Market, by Application

Neurosurgery



Spinal Surgery

Dura Substitute Market, by End-user

Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Others

Dura Substitute Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K





France





Italy





Spain





Denmark





Sweden





Finland





Iceland





Norway





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





South Korea





Australia





Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Middle East & Africa

