Durable Healing Outcomes of Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) Therapy Highlighted at Leading International Clinical Conferences

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Oxygen Therapy Inc. (AOTI) announced today that its unique multimodality Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO2) therapy was recently highlighted at multiple leading international clinical conferences across the United States and United Kingdom. AOTI participated both as a sponsor and exhibitor at these events that were conducted in a hybrid format, where attendance could be either in person, or virtually, to allow for the greatest clinician engagement, something that has now become standard during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Clinical Societies

The prestigious Malvern Diabetic Foot Conference, the world's longest standing international multidisciplinary diabetic foot meeting, was held in Malvern, UK, from July 7 - 9, where during the New Treatments for Diabetic Foot Lesions session, the growing portfolio of high quality clinical evidence supporting the effectiveness of cyclical-pressure TWO2 therapy in healing DFU, was expertly summarized by Professor Robert Frykberg, DPM, MPH., who also presented the results from the recently published paper entitled: Topical oxygen therapy for diabetes-related foot ulcers: A systematic review and meta-analysis, by Professor Golledge et al., which further highlighted the strength of the TWO2 RCT.

The Annual Scientific Meeting (The National) of the American Podiatric Medical Association was held in Denver, USA from July 29 - August 1, where a breakthrough abstract by Matthew G. Garoufalis, DPM and Aliza M. Lee, DPM, MS, entitled: The Power of TWO2: Real World Evidence of the Long-Term Healing and Health Benefits of Cyclical Pressurized Topical Wound Oxygen Therapy in Diabetic Foot Ulcerations was presented, further demonstrating significant reductions in Hospitalization and Amputations over 12-months for DFU patients treated with TWO2, compared to those who were not.



The 2021 Vascular Annual Meeting of the Society for Vascular Surgery was held in San Diego, USA from August 18 - 21, where during a Vascular Live Presentation, entitled: TWO2 Therapy for Healing DFU and VLU: Reducing Hospitalizations and Amputations, the eminent vascular surgeon, Anil Hingorani, MD, summarized the cyclical oxygen pressure noncontact compression mechanism of action of TWO2, reviewed real word cases and even provided a video testimonial from a patient who had suffered with nonhealing Venous Leg Ulcers (VLU) for years, until finally healing with the addition of TWO2 therapy.

Dr. Mike Griffiths, CEO and Medical Director of AOTI, commented; "AOTI is proud to continue to support the world's leading clinical societies and wound care physicians in their quest for more durable healing of Diabetic Foot Ulcers and Venous Leg Ulcers by utilizing our unique multimodality approach. Our evidence-based TWO2 therapy is applied by the patient safely at home, which when combined with our enhanced Telehealth features, helps clinicians maintain critical continuity-of-care during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is especially rewarding to hear in a patient's own words the significant impact that durably healing their refractory wounds has on their daily lives. It's both quite humbling and motivating for us all to continue in our cause to make TWO2 therapy available to all who could benefit from its life altering outcomes."

About AOTI

AOTI is a privately-owned company based in Oceanside, California USA and Galway, Ireland that provides innovative solutions to resolve severe and chronic wounds worldwide. Our products reduce healthcare costs and improve the quality of life for patients with these debilitating illnesses. Our patented non-invasive Topical Wound Oxygen (TWO 2 ) therapy is unsurpassed in closing all chronic wound types.

For more information see: www.aotinc.net



Contact:

Dr. Mike Griffiths

CEO and Medical Director

[email protected]

(760) 672 1920

SOURCE AOTI Inc.