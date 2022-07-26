Durabook Adds Intel's 12th Gen CPU to Its R11 Fully Rugged Tablet

World's first 11.6" fully rugged tablet equipped with 12th Gen Intel® processor, boasting a sleek and compact design with enterprise-class performance for the modern mobile workforce.

FREMONT, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, today announced significant updates to its R11 fully rugged tablet, achieving a world-first with its 11.6" fully rugged tablet featuring the latest 12th Gen Intel® processor and architectural innovations to elevate the user experience.

The DURABOOK R11 is the world's first 11.6" fully rugged tablet equipped with 12th Gen Intel® processor, boasting a sleek and compact design with enterprise-class performance for the modern mobile workforce.

"Durabook designs devices to meet the demanding needs of field service workers who rely on rugged technology to streamline workflows and improve productivity in even the harshest environments," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "The updated R11 employs the latest technology to meet the ever-changing needs of workforces operating in some of the most demanding sectors, including warehouse, field service, law enforcement, and logistics."

Performance for the professionals

Designed for professional users demanding optimum performance, the R11 now comes equipped with Intel® Core™ i7 and i5 processors. At the same time, its CPU has been upgraded to the latest Intel® 12th generation Alder Lake platform, making it up to 300% faster than previous models with 8th Gen CPU. In addition, the R11 is delivered with Intel® Iris Xe Graphics, boosting computing power to process large amounts of data, images, and video feeds in real-time.

Rock-Solid Design to meet extreme challenges

Durabook understands that professionals often need to work in challenging environments. With this in mind, this model is MIL-STD-810H certified and has an IP66 rating, which means it can withstand excessive dust and water exposure, low and high temperatures, shocks, vibrations, and drops of up to four feet. It also boasts an impressive ultra-long battery life of up to 14 hours, so users can be confident in undertaking multiple applications and uninterrupted operations with minimal risk of downtime.

In addition, its smooth, streamlined exterior and neat form complement its tough image, guaranteeing optimum operational performance in every situation. The R11 is also tested for MIL-STD-461F and meets ANSI/ISA 12.12.01 standards for Class I Division 2 hazardous locations. This allows customers across law enforcement departments, government, federal agencies, logistics, industrial, and utility companies to improve efficiency and reduce operational costs.

Exceptional clarity in every environment

R11 also features an 11.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) 10-point capacitive multi-touch display with Durabook's proprietary DynaVue® technology and up to 1,000 nits brightness, providing exceptional viewing even in direct sunlight. It also offers four advanced touch modes - glove, stylus, water, and finger - optimizing the device's use for both indoor and outdoor applications and improving accuracy in every environment.

Unparalleled connectivity

Equipped with Thunderbolt 4 technology, the R11 is designed to support the modern workspace by providing powerful yet simple and flexible connectivity. In addition to providing exceptional wireless capability via Intel® Wi-Fi 6E AX211, which is five times faster than its predecessor, the R11 features an additional Micro HDMI port for video output and can connect to multiple devices via its Bluetooth® V5.2 bandwidth.

Infinite customization flexibility

Durabook knows that customization is key, which is why the latest R11 model has been designed with flexibility in mind. Expansion options include a barcode reader, RJ-45, RS-232, RFID reader, smart card, and magnet stripe reader. All of these options increase readability and usability for workers outside of the traditional office, for example, field service personnel needing to gather relevant information and track work progress or customer account records.

Availability

Packed with Durabook's exceptional 3-Year Accidental Damage Warranty, the new updated R11 starts at $1,849 and is available for purchase now. For more details, visit https://www.durabook.com/us/products/r11-tablet. For sales inquiries, please contact [email protected], or call 800-995-8946.

