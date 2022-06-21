Durabook Americas Expands Service Operation with New Facility in Fremont, CA

New Service and Tech Support Center Offers Customers a Comprehensive After-Sale Experience

FREMONT, Calif., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook Americas announced today it has expanded its renowned customer-service department with a new Service and Tech Support Center, located in Fremont, California. Innovative and effective customer support is a critical element of our business. Durabook is committed to providing an assured three-day turnaround time and advanced engineering support. A team of over 30 experienced, certified technicians and the stock availability of over 5,000 service parts enable us to provide comprehensive service and repair offerings to major markets across the North America and Latin American region.

Durabook Americas' new service and tech support center offers customers a comprehensive after-sale experience.

"The opening of the new service and tech support center represents a continuation of Durabook Americas' dedication to providing our partners and customers with the best service in the industry," commented Sasha Wang, Durabook America's president. "We are confident that adding our new facility will make our acclaimed customer service even better and keep up with our exponential growth. It will provide superior engineering innovation know-how and reinforce our customer responsiveness through locally optimized and customized support."

Durabook Americas expanded its service and tech support to provide customers with the following.

Faster turnaround time

With over 30 certified technicians, faster parts procurement, and advanced engineering support, the company is primed to meet or beat the industry standard of a three-day turnaround time. Additionally, it stocks over 5,000 parts, giving it the capability to service virtually any unit. The use of express shipping outlets provides the shortest delivery time in the industry.

Professional, reliable service

An outstanding, experienced engineering team provides targeted services to individual customers and can quickly respond with professional solutions tailored to customers' needs. In addition, Durabook Americas has created a dedicated toll-free phone line that allows customers to talk with our technical experts to quickly and directly solve problems and answer questions.

Comprehensive service and tech support

The newly established Service and Tech Support Center performs a wide range of services, including outstanding repair service, RMA status checks, quick response to technical questions, root-cause analysis, QC service, and live engineering assistance.

Best-in-class offering

With more than 35 years of experience and know-how in engineering innovative, high-performing personal computers and peripherals, Durabook Americas provides customized solutions to maximize customers' business capabilities. With first-class product quality, unmatched durability, and a fast, reliable, enhanced service department, Durabook Americas provides exceptional service to its expanding customer base.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook has been the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.durabook.com/us.

PR Contact:

Rita Lee

Copernio

(714) 891-3660

[email protected]

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2022 Durabook Americas. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Durabook Americas