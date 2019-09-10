DURABOOK S15AB Semi-Rugged Notebook-Server Elevates the Standards for Performance

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook Americas Inc. has just announced the release of the 2nd Generation S15AB semi-rugged laptop, maintaining its best-in-class performance, mobility and durability. At just 1.5" thick and weighing only 5.76 lbs. with a 15.6" Full HD Display, the S15AB is designed for a mobile workforce with IP5X and MIL-STG-810G certifications. The S15AB features an 8th Generation Intel® processor to handle data intensive tasks and includes an optional multi-drive storage configuration, making the S15AB into a highly-mobile working server.

The ultra-light design of the semi-rugged S15AB, while maintaining its semi-rugged design, provides field technicians and mobile professionals with an incredibly mobile and powerful data processing tool. Built to withstand harsh conditions, including temperatures between -4 degrees and 140 degrees, the 2nd generation S15AB also offers enhanced 3-foot drop survivability. The ultra-customizable S15AB can be equipped with up to three storage drives and transformed into a working server to support mobile command centers and emergency responders with RAID 0 and RAID 1 capabilities.

"The evolution of the S15AB in an example of our continued commitment to excellence within the rugged computing market," said Joe Guest, President of Durabook Americas. "Durabook has made the feedback of our clients a priority in our design process and the S15AB is an example of this attention to detail." Seamless connectivity, Bluetooth® V5.0 and built-in GPS paired with a robust I/O port and long 13-hour battery life, deliver the mobility and configurations our field workforce requires.

AVAILABILITY

The Durabook S15AB laptop starts at $1,699. For more details, please visit www.durabook.com/us/products/s15ab-laptop. Sales inquiries should be directed to Sales@DurabookAmericas.com or 800-995-8946.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. We leverage the field experience of our client-partners throughout the U.S Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective and customizable solutions. Every new product and feature we deliver is inspired by listening to our customers. Our diverse team of product engineers is transforming what is possible in the rugged laptop and tablet market.

Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit www.DurabookAmericas.com.

