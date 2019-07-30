DURABOOK Unveils Revolutionary 14-Inch Fully Rugged Laptop

With the latest 8th Generation Intel ® Core™ processors and graphics capabilities, the Z14I can effortlessly handle data intensive tasks. Dual band wireless AC 9260 and Bluetooth V5.0 ensure data synchronization is seamless. Z14I's comprehensive selection of I/O ports and multiple configuration options enable connectivity to legacy and cutting edge systems.

Flight line maintenance and service technicians rely on the all-weather performance and FHD sunlight readable display featuring: glove, stylus, finger and rain touch-modes. The Z14I is MIL-STD 810G and 461G certified, IP65 rated and meets ANSI/ISA standards. An aluminum-magnesium alloy chassis with 6-foot drop survivability exceeds performance and rugged standards required by our customer base in the most extreme environments.

"The addition of the Z14I to the Durabook family is an example of our commitment to innovation," said Joe Guest, President, Durabook Americas. "Proprietary technology, unprecedented I/O port offering and boundless customization options make the Z14I a true purpose-built rugged laptop."

AVAILABILITY

The Durabook Z14I laptop starts at $3,599. For more details, please visit www.durabookamericas.com/z14i-laptop/. Sales inquiries should be directed to Sales@DurabookAmericas.com or 800-995-8946.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. We leverage the field experience of our client-partners throughout the U.S Armed Forces, public safety agencies and field service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective and customizable solutions. Every new product and feature we deliver, is inspired by listening to our customers. Our diverse team of product engineers is transforming what is possible in the rugged laptop and tablet market.

Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit www.DurabookAmericas.com.

