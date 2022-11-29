Durabook Wins Three Important 2022 AST ASTORS Awards

R11 Fully Rugged Tablet Awarded Platinum as Best Handheld Mobile Device Solution

Z14I Fully Rugged Laptop Awarded Gold as Best Data Storage Security Solution

S14I Semi-Rugged Laptop Awarded Silver as Best Mobile Technology Product

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, was chosen winner of three major 2022 AST ASTORS Awards. The company's R11 Fully Rugged Tablet was awarded Platinum in the Best Handheld Mobile Device Solution category, Z14I Fully Rugged Laptop received the Gold award in the Best Data Storage Security Solution category, and its S14I Semi-Rugged Laptop earned Silver award in the Best Mobile Technology Product category. This represents Durabook's second year winning prestigious ASTORS awards from American Security Today magazine. Winners were announced during a ceremony held in New York City.

"It is not only a great honor to receive these awards, it is also very gratifying to know the security industry recognizes our products for their many outstanding qualities," said Twinhead CEO Fred Kao. "We want the men and women who serve in Homeland Security and public safety professions to know that Durabook is fully committed to giving them the best products possible. We thank American Security Today for recognizing us and these three products."

Durabook R11 Fully Rugged Tablet: Best Handheld Mobile Device Solution

Thin, light, and streamlined, the Durabook R11 Fully Rugged 11.6" tablet is designed and built for the mobility and durability so important to law enforcement, first responders, and emergency services personnel. Featuring the latest Intel® 12th Generation processors and Intel Iris® Xe graphics, FHD (1920 x 1080) LCD with Durabook's proprietary DynaVue® technology, it delivers outstanding performance and visuals all wrapped into a neat, compact form. Drop-tested from 4 feet, MIL-STD-810H and MIL-STD-461F certified, optional ANSI C1D2 certified, and with an IP66 rating for maximum protection against dust, dirt, and water ingress, the R11 performs in all conditions.

Z14I Fully Rugged Laptop: Best Data Storage Security Solution

Data storage security for any company, organization or government institution revolves around two issues: storage and security. The Durabook Z14 Fully Rugged laptop supplies both. It is equipped with the latest NVMe PCIe SSD technology, providing up to 1TB of storage. In addition, it can accommodate two more internal SATA III SSD drives to maximize onboard storage and offers a media bay. And physically, it is designed and built to withstand the harshest of environments.

Security for the Durabook Z14I comes in two forms: digital and physical. It features Intel® vPro™ Technology (per CPU options), TPM 2.0, NIST BIOS compliance, an easily removable SSD, a smart card reader, stealth and night-vision mode, and Kensington lock. Optional security choices include Windows Hello, fingerprint scanner, and RFID/NFC reader.

S14I Semi-Rugged Laptop: Best Mobile Technology Product

The Durabook S14I Rugged laptop has the latest 11th generation Intel® CPUs and a class-leading 4' drop spec/IP53 rating. It is engineered to combine military-grade durability, field-worker functionality, computing performance, and long battery life. Built with a robust mechanical design and rigorously tested components, it meets MIL-STD-810H requirements. This tough, rugged laptop effortlessly breaches the boundary between semi-rugged and fully rugged devices.

Data uploaded to police officers, EMTs, firefighters, and paramedics' mobile devices often contain sensitive information. The S14I is equipped with a smart card reader, fingerprint scanner, and hardware-based encryption to ensure storage security.

American Security Today's 'ASTORS' Homeland Security Awards is the preeminent U.S. Homeland Security Awards program. Highlighting the latest, most cutting-edge, and forward-thinking security solutions, the awards recognize outstanding innovations of top firms and agencies in the Homeland Security and public safety fields.

For full specs and more information on our award-winning products, please visit https://www.durabook.com/us/products/.

About DURABOOK

Durabook is the core brand of Twinhead International Corporation in Taiwan, a world-renowned manufacturer of rugged mobile solutions for more than 30 years. All Durabook devices are designed, manufactured, and tested to the highest standards to ensure maximum quality and reliability. Committed to engineering and service excellence, Durabook products have been widely adopted by government and enterprise customers, including oil and gas, utilities, field service, military, and public safety for more than a decade. For more information, visit www.durabook.com.

