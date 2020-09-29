Durabook Z14I Fully Rugged Laptop Offers Endless Customization Possibilities

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Durabook, the global rugged mobile solutions brand owned by Twinhead International Corporation, offers boundless customization capabilities to users of its Z14I fully rugged laptop. The unit's endless configuration possibilities assure users of the power, flexibility, functionality, and data security that they need for their specific applications.

Durabook's Z14I fully rugged laptop offers boundless and affordable customization possibilities to users.

"The affordable customization offered by the Z14I is a welcomed benefit to many organizations who find themselves having to make do with equipment that doesn't match their needs," stated Tom Wang, Durabook Americas' president. "With the Durabook Z14I fully rugged laptop, they don't have to settle for computers that don't meet their specific requirements. This unit allows them to get exactly what they need and at the level they need it."

Endless Configuration Possibilities

With multiple PCIe interface connections, the Z14I serves as a mobile workstation. The greater bandwidth supplied by these connections allows users to add more graphics cards, RAID cards, Wi-Fi cards, or SSD add-on cards, which allows them to do more things faster and with less effort.

Powerful Computing/Graphic Processing

Using an 8th Generation Intel®Core™ i7 processor provides the unit with the ultimate in computing power, resulting in a powerful, rugged solution suitable for military service commands in the field, who compute and display everything. Durabook Z14I laptop runs on Windows® 10 as most organizations continue to use Microsoft® Windows® and it allows most flexibility when it comes to integrating other software and hardware.

The Z14I also offers unparalleled graphic performance through a discrete graphic expansion box featuring Nvidia®GeForce GTX1050 and GeForce GTX1050 Ti graphic chips. It is the perfect solution for on-the-go field professionals needing extra graphic computing power to provide rich, vibrant, real-time displays.

PCIe Expansion Box and Enhanced Data Security (RAID)

The Z14I fully rugged laptop comes with a two-compartment PCIe x 4 and PCIe x 1 expansion box, the most powerful expansion ever seen in a rugged laptop. The box instantly and easily transforms the unit from a powerful laptop PC into a mobile file/data server. Providing unlimited expansion capability, the box gives the Z14I laptop more flexibility than ever while staying mobile and portable.

As a rugged mobile server, the Z14I has a hardware RAID (redundant array of independent disks) controller card for enterprise-class server applications. It can be configured for RAID levels 0, 1, 5. Data protection and redundancy are also provided by AES256 and TCG Opal V2.0 encryption standards.

Military-Grade Rugged Connectors

Purpose-built, customized, military-grade connectors are available for most Z14I interfaces. Users can either have the factory install them or may change the I/O module themselves. Enhancing flexibility, these rugged connectors are ideal for applications such as the military, industrial automation, automotive diagnostics, exploration endeavors, and any activity needing waterproof connectors. Rugged connectors are available for the following I/O interfaces: VGA, RS232, RJ45, DC in, USB 2.0.

Extremely Rugged

The Z14I is MIL-STD 810G certified (drop, shock, vibration, rain, dust, altitude, freeze/thaw, high/low temperature, temperature shock, humidity, explosive atmosphere, solar radiation, salt fog, fungus resistance). Along with an IP65 rating and resistance to an up to six-feet drop, the Z14I is able to withstand harsher environmental challenges than many of its competitors.

Additional Features

Proprietary DynaVue® technology and high-definition multi-touch screen, offering the highest contrast ratio, enhance viewing clarity, even from different angles, and in bright sunshine or low-light conditions. 10-point capacitive multi-touch panel with four touch modes (glove, stylus, water, finger), optimizes the unit for both indoor and outdoor applications.

The Z14I device provides a media bay for several setup options; such as an optical disk drive, a second battery, or a second SSD storage.

AVAILABILITY

The Durabook Z14I rugged laptop starts at $3,599. For more details, visit https://www.durabook.com/en/products/z14i-laptop. For sales inquiries, contact [email protected], or call 800-995-8946.

ABOUT DURABOOK AMERICAS

Durabook Americas is an innovator in purpose-built, rugged computing solutions. We leverage the field experience of our client-partners throughout the U.S. Armed Forces, public safety agencies, and field-service organizations to deliver reliable, cost-effective, and customizable solutions. Every new product and feature is inspired by listening to our customers. Our diverse team of product engineers adeptly transforms what is possible in the rugged laptop and tablet market.

Durabook Americas, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California, and is the North American subsidiary of Twinhead International Corporation, a leading manufacturer and customizer of rugged computing solutions, including the globally acclaimed Durabook brand. For more information on Durabook Americas, Inc., visit www.DurabookAmericas.com.

Durabook Z14I Fully Rugged Laptop

