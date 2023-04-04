MIAMI, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duradry, a leading brand in deodorant and antiperspirant solutions, has made history by becoming the first to use AI to formulate beauty products.

By leveraging ChatGPT, Duradry has created a revolutionary new formula for its popular Duradry AM antiperspirant stick, making it highly effective and the most natural in the category.

This collaboration between Duradry and ChatGPT marks a new era in the beauty industry, where AI technology develops personalized, cutting-edge solutions for customers. Duradry's unique formula is the first of its kind, using data and insights to inform the creation of an antiperspirant tailored to meet its customers' needs.

"We're proud to be the first brand to use AI to formulate beauty products," said Jack Benzaquen, founder of Duradry. "With the help of ChatGPT, we're creating a product that is not only highly effective but also more natural than the products offered by legacy brands."

Duradry's new formula is designed to provide the best protection against sweat and odor. In addition, mainly using natural ingredients means that customers can enjoy a more natural, gentle, and effective antiperspirant solution.

Duradry's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction has led to this groundbreaking collaboration with ChatGPT. With the re-formulated Duradry AM antiperspirant stick, the brand continues to set the standard for antiperspirant technology, offering a highly effective and natural product.

To learn more about Duradry and its products, please visit www.duradry.com.

It's worth noting that this press release was written with the help of ChatGPT 4 and Grammarly.

