DuraFast Label Company Now Shipping Afinia Label's New Entry-Level Afinia L701 Memjet Color Label Printer

LOS ANGELES and CHEYENNE, Wyo. and NEW CITY, N.Y., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraFast Label Company is now shipping the Afinia L701 color label printer to customers across the United States and Canada. According to Basat Khalifa, president of DuraFast Label Company, the Afinia L701 shares many of the same features and benefits as the Afinia L801 color label printer but at a lower price point.

"The L701 color label printer has a lower purchase price than the L801," he explained, "making it a great choice for small businesses with lower print volume requirements. The trade-offs are a slightly slower print speed and the per label ink costs aren't quite as low as the L801's. Though it's tempting to compare the two siblings because they are so similar, what our customers are finding most intriguing about the Afinia L701 color label printer is how it compares to other entry-level color label printers on the market. It blows them all away!"

"When it comes to operating costs, the L701 offers fantastic ink costs. We've seen per label ink cost differences of as high as 28 cents per label. Multiply that times 5,000 labels per month or so, which is appropriate label production volume for this entry level market, and you're looking at about $1400 more per month ($17,000 per year) in ink cost savings.

He also pointed out a few other differences including:

Print speed — The Afinia L701 color label printer uses a stationary 8.5-inch-wide Memjet print head, an innovative technology that allows for print speeds of 6 to 8 inches per second depending on print mode.

— The Afinia L701 color label printer uses a stationary 8.5-inch-wide Memjet print head, an innovative technology that allows for print speeds of 6 to 8 inches per second depending on print mode. Print quality —This is a high resolution inkjet color label printer (1600dpi). The most obvious distinction to the naked eye has to do with the inks themselves. The L701 uses Memjet dye inks, which produce vivid colors which are ideal for producing product labels.

—This is a high resolution inkjet color label printer (1600dpi). The most obvious distinction to the naked eye has to do with the inks themselves. The L701 uses Memjet dye inks, which produce vivid colors which are ideal for producing product labels. Media size differences and versatility — The Afinia L701 digital color label printer, accepts standard 8.5-inch media widths, allowing for a large selection of pre-die-cut L701 label rolls.

"Every small business customer is different. Where some will focus on color vibrancy or print resolution, others want a high speed unit that will improve their productivity," Khalifa said. "Most, however, want the best bang for their buck. We are happy to print label samples upon request on both printers and run a cost comparison based on their own label designs so that they can evaluate both printers based on print quality, costs, and other important factors.

About DuraFast Label Company

Offer a wide range of color label printers, digital label presses, label printing accessories, blank DuraFast brand labels, and supplies, DuraFast Label Company helps businesses of all sizes bring label production in-house.

