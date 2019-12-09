DuraFast Label Company Preparing for Demand for Epson's New CW-C6500 8-inch Color Label Printers

LOS ANGELES and NEW CITY, N.Y. and CHEYENNE, Wyo. and TORONTO, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraFast Label Company is expecting the new Epson CW-C6500A and Epson CW-C6500P 8-inch color label printers to sell quickly once they hit the market in January 2020. Basat Khalifa, DuraFast Label Company president and an Epson Platinum reseller, says interest is already high.



"Our industrial customers have been waiting for a color alternative to black-only thermal printers," he said. "The Epson CW-C6500A and Epson CW-C6500P color label printers blend the best of both technologies. Image quality is outstanding with 1200 dpi and full color, durable pigment inks. Meanwhile, features that made thermal printers the go-to solution in this market, such as printer speed, media handling, remote printer management, and integrations with SAP, ZPL II, and more, are built into the Epson CW-C6500 8-inch printers."



The Epson CW-C6500 color label printer comes in two models, one with an auto cutter (Epson CW-C6000A) and one with a peeler (Epson CW-C6500P). Both models include a 2.7-inch color LCD display on the front, front-loading ink cartridges, applicator I/O port for automated workflows, remote printer management, Serial PrecisionCore printhead, easy-load spindle, space-saving design, spot color matching, and GHS BS5609 certification.



The Epson CW-C6500A and CW-C6500P along with Epson's 4-inch models (CW-C6000A and CW-C6000P) combine the best of thermal and color label printing, bringing fast, affordable full color, high resolution label printing together with direct ZPL II printing, easy media handling, remote printer management, broad middleware support and more. The Epson CW-C6500A color label printer and Epson CW-C6500P color label printer are scheduled to be released on January 13, 2020.



DuraFast Label Company is offering a $1,000 free label credit on pre-orders for Epson CW-C6500 color label printers placed on DuraFastLabel.com using discount code C6500PRE. Once the printer has been released, DuraFast will continue offering a free label credit, but it will $500.



"Remote printer management is an attractive feature getting a lot of attention," Khalifa explains. "It allows large fleets to be managed over the network. We are expecting quantity orders as our customers finally swap out their aging black-only Zebra thermal transfer printers for comparably equipped, comparably priced full color Epson CW-C6500 printers."



Because the demand is expected to be high with limited availability, and because of the $1,000 free label credit, Khalifa recommends contacting DuraFast's sales team to get qualified for early delivery.



