DuraSack's Durable Moving Bags Available at All Fred Meyer Stores

Popular 4-Pack DuraSack Moving and Storage Bags To Be On Shelf at All Fred Meyer Stores Before End of May 2026

CRANBURY, N.J., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraSack®, experts for 150 years at making products that stand up to almost anything, whether you're in the house, out in the yard, or on the job, announced today that its Moving Bags will be available for sale before the end of May 2026 at all Fred Meyer stores.

The durable, popular Moving Bags will now be in all Fred Meyer locations. They are sold as a 4-pack of blue bags and they're being merchandised in quarter-pallets.

Whether you're moving homes, moving into your college dorm, or simply storing away extra clothes or holiday decorations, the moving bags are a perfect solution for countless everyday projects. Their durability and versatility mean DuraSack® products can be used and reused as long as you need them. And many of its products are manufactured with post-consumer recycled materials.

"We are very happy to extend our brand to the Fred Meyer community. We are confident that its shoppers will appreciate our more durable alternative to traditional moving solutions," said Kyle Murphy, Chief Operating Officer, DuraSack®. "Adding Fred Meyer to our other store partners is a big win for us. Our goal has always been to deliver products that combine durability, convenience, and reusability to truly improve the moving and storage experience."

From the yard and the garage to every room in your house, DuraSack® products can be used anywhere you need to get things done. And with thoughtful features like high and low handles, self-standing and collapsible bags, and lightweight materials, DuraSack® products are simple to use and easy to store.

About DuraSack®

DuraSack® makes products designed to help homeowners and DIYers get things done. Manufactured with our water-resistant, tear-resistant, and puncture-resistant fabric, our products offer long-lasting support when it comes to hauling, carrying, storing, or even protecting things in the spaces where you live, work, and play.

No matter what projects you're working on — remodeling your kitchen, working in your yard, organizing your garage — DuraSack® has a product that can help you get it done. We make everything with our proprietary, durable, and versatile fabric. It's moisture-resistant, tear-resistant, and puncture-resistant, so our products will stand up to almost anything. And with collections that range from lawn and garden to home and pro, you'll use DuraSack for almost everything.

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Frank Tortorici

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SOURCE DuraSack