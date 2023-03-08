DuraStat® Awarded Breakthrough Technology Agreement with Premier, Inc.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraStat LLC, a medical device company innovating in the area of surgical tissue closure, has been awarded a Breakthrough Technology group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. Effective March 15th the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for DuraStat.

"We greatly appreciate Premier's focus on expediting and broadening access to Breakthrough Technologies. As a transformative solution, both for patient outcomes and provider economics, DuraStat is a natural fit for the Breakthrough Technology program, and we are honored by the recognition. We believe DuraStat will ultimately be available at every spine care facility as the gold standard for dural repair – the new agreement with Premier will help shorten the timeframe to realize this inevitability," said Adam Azzara, DuraStat CEO.

DuraStat is a dural repair technology used to help prevent persistent cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leaks following incidental durotomies (dural tears), one of the most common complications of spine surgery. Also a procedure-enabling technology, surgeons utilize DuraStat in cases where planned openings of the dura are required, such as for intradural tumor resection, tethered cord and transsphenoidal approaches. The technology eliminates the wrist rotation associated with suturing to enhance closure precision, reduce tissue trauma, and save time. DuraStat is currently utilized at spine and neurosurgical treatment facilities across 48 U.S. States and the District of Columbia.

Premier, Inc. is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 250,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

DuraStat LLC is a medical device company with a unique approach to precision suturing, enabling fast, atraumatic tissue approximation by eliminating wrist rotation. DuraStat was invented by Greg Anderson, MD and Mark Kurd, MD (Thomas Jefferson University and Rothman Institute) and developed for global scalability with Kevin Foley, MD (Semmes-Murphey) and Alex Lukianov (Founder and past chairman & CEO of NuVasive).

