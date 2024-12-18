DuraStat® Launches Commercial Partnership with Medtronic Cranial and Spinal Technologies Business

AUSTIN, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DuraStat LLC, a surgical tissue closure company, has launched an exclusive U.S. commercial partnership with Medtronic's Advanced Energy business within the Cranial & Spinal Technologies Operating Unit.

The partnership transforms clinical delivery for the company's flagship DuraStat (spine dural repair) and TissueStat (minimally invasive spine fascial closure) technologies which have been widely accepted by spine surgeons and are already on the shelf at surgical facilities across all 50 U.S. states, with more than 10,000 units distributed.

"Together we are positioned to rapidly fulfill the vision of placing DuraStat and TissueStat on shelf at every facility performing spine surgery. It's an ideal fit; simple, cost-effective and clinically accepted products paired with an extensive and expert network to optimize customer support," said Adam Azzara, DuraStat CEO.

The partnership took effect in November 2024 ahead of the planned launch of the second generation of DuraStat and the full-scale commercial release of TissueStat.

About DuraStat LLC

DuraStat LLC is a medical device company based in Austin, TX focused on unique approaches to precision surgical suturing, enabling fast, atraumatic tissue approximation by eliminating wrist rotation. DuraStat's flagship technology platform was invented by spine surgeons Greg Anderson, MD and Mark Kurd, MD (Thomas Jefferson University and Rothman Institute) and developed for global scalability with Kevin Foley, MD (Semmes-Murphey) and Alex Lukianov (Founder and past chairman & CEO of NuVasive).

