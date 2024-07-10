Duration Capital Partners Completes Spin-Out from Oaktree as an Industry-Leading, Long-Term Transportation Infrastructure Investment Platform

Experienced Team to Build on Successful Track Record, Capitalize on Significant Demand for Investment in North American Transportation Infrastructure

NEW YORK, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Duration Capital Partners ("Duration"), a newly formed private investment firm focused on North American transportation infrastructure, today announced it has completed its spin-out of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P.'s ("Oaktree") Transportation Infrastructure business. Duration is led by Co-Chief Executive Officers Emmett McCann and Josh Connor, who have led Oaktree's Transportation Infrastructure team since its inception. Oaktree will remain a minority investor in Duration, and Oaktree's Vice Chair and former managing partner, John Frank, will serve as Chairman of the new firm.

Based in New York and California, Duration will continue to deploy a value-added approach to investing in North American transportation infrastructure, with a focus on building strong alignment with management teams centered around operational excellence and safety. To achieve this goal, the firm will benefit from assistance from nearly 20 industry specialist advisors who have dedicated their careers to working across the transportation sector. Duration's advisor network brings deep experience across the transportation ecosystem, including aviation, ports, railroads, and logistics.

"Transportation infrastructure requires a specialized, long-term, and values-based investment approach. We have established a team and a platform built on sector expertise, trust, reliability, safety, and a commitment to operational excellence," said Mr. McCann. "We are excited by the opportunities in the market and look forward to bringing our resources to bear as we drive growth across our portfolio and partner with management teams to create strong businesses and resilient assets."

"We are appreciative of the support we have received from the entire Oaktree organization over the last seven years as we established and grew the Transportation Infrastructure business to where it is today," said Mr. Connor. "Transportation infrastructure is a significantly underinvested asset class, and as a standalone firm, we are now well positioned to thoughtfully capitalize on exciting opportunities to continue delivering strong returns for our limited partners."

"We're pleased to continue to support Emmett, Josh, and the entire Duration team," said Howard Marks, Co-Chairman of Oaktree. "As part of Oaktree over the last seven years, the team has built a differentiated platform with a compelling portfolio of investments and a strong pipeline. I'm confident that the team is well positioned to accelerate its growth and pursue compelling opportunities as a standalone investment firm."

Duration will continue to partner with and support its existing portfolio companies, which include Watco, OTG Management, Ports America, and Rand Logistics.

About Duration Capital Partners

Duration Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on investing in critical North American transportation infrastructure assets. The firm seeks to make long-term investments in essential businesses serving the aviation, ports, and railroad sectors. Founded in 2024 via a spin-out from Oaktree Capital, the Duration team manages over $3.5 billion and has made 14 investments since the strategy's inception in 2017. For additional information, please visit: https://durationcapitalpartners.com/.

About Oaktree Capital Management

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $192 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2024. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, private equity, real assets and listed equities. The firm has over 1,200 employees and 21 offices worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree's website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

