DURECT Corporation Announces Topline Results from Phase 2b AHFIRM Trial of Larsucosterol in Alcohol-Associated Hepatitis with Promising Effect on Mortality

Compelling efficacy signal in favor of larsucosterol in the key secondary endpoint of mortality at 90 days. Clinically relevant reduction in 90-day mortality of 41% for 30 mg dose and 35% for 90 mg dose compared with standard of care (SOC)

Numerical improvement in primary endpoint of mortality or transplant at 90 days did not achieve statistical significance

More pronounced effect in the U.S. trial population of 232 patients, representing 76% of the trial population, with a clinically meaningful 90-day mortality reduction of 57% for 30 mg dose and 58% for 90 mg dose compared with SOC

Larsucosterol was well-tolerated and both 30 mg and 90 mg dose groups had numerically fewer adverse events than SOC

Strong rationale for advancing larsucosterol in a Phase 3 registration trial in alcohol-associated hepatitis with reduction in 90-day mortality as the primary endpoint

DURECT intends to have an End of Phase 2 (EOP2) meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to discuss the trial results and the Phase 3 registration trial design in the first quarter of 2024. DURECT also intends to present the results of AHFIRM at an upcoming medical meeting.

"The topline results from AHFIRM provide compelling evidence that administration of larsucosterol can reduce mortality at 90 days in this devastating disease," said James E. Brown, D.V.M., President and CEO of DURECT. "We have strong rationale to advance larsucosterol into a Phase 3 registration trial designed with adequate power to detect a statistically significant result using 90-day mortality as the primary endpoint. We look forward to meeting with the FDA to discuss next steps. Based on the strength of the clinical data generated to date, if approved, larsucosterol could save many patient lives. We extend our thanks to all the patients, families, clinical trial investigators, and staff across the multiple sites globally who have worked with the DURECT team to bring larsucosterol to this advanced stage."

Craig McClain, M.D., AGAF, FACG, FAASLD, FACN, Professor of Medicine and Pharmacology & Toxicology at University of Louisville School of Medicine, commented, "In my practice, I treat AH patients frequently and can personally attest to the frustration of the hepatology community at the lack of effective treatment options for these critically ill patients. The AHFIRM trial results represent the most promising data set I have seen on new therapy for severe AH with no important toxicity and a trend toward reducing mortality."

Norman Sussman, M.D., FAASLD, Chief Medical Officer at DURECT, added, "Patients with alcohol-associated hepatitis are extremely ill and have a high mortality in the three months following hospital admission. The AHFIRM trial provides strong evidence that larsucosterol has the potential to reduce 90-day mortality and has demonstrated an excellent safety profile to date. We are continuing to analyze the AHFIRM data to fully understand the results and to inform future trials and our discussion with the FDA."

Key AHFIRM trial results:

Mortality or Liver Transplantation at 90 Days

The primary endpoint for the AHFIRM trial was the reduction in mortality or liver transplantation at 90 days. The endpoint was analyzed using a hierarchical assessment of patient outcomes to calculate a win probability for each of the 30 mg and 90 mg dose of larsucosterol compared with SOC. The results for the primary endpoint were not statistically significant for either the 30 mg or 90 mg doses compared with SOC, though a numerical improvement was observed.

Patient Outcomes



SOC Larsucosterol 30 mg Larsucosterol 90 mg Number of patients randomized 103 102 102 Number of patients with 90-day outcome data 102 99 101







Deaths (%) 25 (24.5 %) 15 (15.2 %) 17 (16.8 %) Transplants (%) 4 (3.9 %) 6 (6.1 %) 9 (8.9 %) Alive & Transplant-free (%) 73 (71.6 %) 78 (78.8 %) 75 (74.3 %)

Win Probability Analysis



Larsucosterol 30 mg vs. SOC

Larsucosterol 90 mg vs. SOC

SOC 30 mg

SOC 90 mg Win Probability %1 15.8 % 23.6 %

19.2 % 23.1 % p-value

0.196



0.533



1 Win probability was calculated based on the hierarchy of alive and transplant-free being superior to transplant and death and transplant being superior to death. Comparisons of the same outcome were included in the denominator as ties.

Mortality at 90 Days

Mortality at 90 Days was a key secondary endpoint for the AHFIRM trial. In this analysis, the 30 mg and 90 mg doses of larsucosterol showed numerical trends toward a clinically meaningful survival benefit with 90-day mortality reductions of 41% and 35%, respectively, when compared to SOC, although these results were not statistically significant.

Group Mortality at 90 Days % Reduction vs. SOC Difference vs. SOC p-value Larsucosterol 30 mg (n=102) 15.3 % -40.7 % -10.5 % 0.070 SOC (n=103) 25.8 %















Larsucosterol 90 mg (n=102) 16.2 % -34.9 % -8.7 % 0.126 SOC (n=103) 24.9 %







Mortality at 90 Days (U.S. patients)

When further analyzed by geography, both the 30 mg and 90 mg doses showed an enhanced survival benefit at 90 days with reductions in 90-day mortality of 57% and 58%, respectively, in patients enrolled in the U.S., which represented 76% of the total patients enrolled.

Group Mortality at 90 Days % Reduction vs. SOC Difference vs. SOC p-value Larsucosterol 30 mg (n=76) 12.3 % -56.8 % -16.1 % 0.014 SOC (n=78) 28.5 %















Larsucosterol 90 mg (n=78) 11.7 % -58.1 % -16.2 % 0.008 SOC (n=78) 27.9 %







Safety and Tolerability

Both the 30 mg and 90 mg doses of larsucosterol were well tolerated. There were fewer TEAEs in the larsucosterol arms compared with SOC.



SOC Larsucosterol 30 mg Larsucosterol 90 mg Number of TEAEs 721 545 567

About the AHFIRM trial

AHFIRM was a Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, international, multi-center study designed in subjects with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) to evaluate the saFety and effIcacy of laRsucosterol treatMent (AHFIRM). The study was comprised of three arms comprising 307 total patients, with approximately 100 patients in each arm: (1) SOC, which consists of placebo plus supportive care, with or without methylprednisolone capsules at the investigators' discretion; (2) larsucosterol (30 mg); and (3) larsucosterol (90 mg). Patients in the larsucosterol arms received the same supportive care without steroids. In order to maintain blinding, patients in the two active arms received matching placebo capsules if the investigator prescribed steroids. The primary outcome measure was the 90-Day incidence of mortality or liver transplantation for patients treated with larsucosterol compared to those treated with SOC. The Company enrolled patients at clinical trial sites across the U.S., EU, U.K., and Australia. Reflecting the life-threatening nature of AH and the lack of therapeutic options, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted larsucosterol Fast Track Designation for the treatment of AH. For more information, refer to ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04563026.

About Alcohol-associated Hepatitis (AH)

AH is an acute form of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD), associated with long-term heavy intake of alcohol and often occurs after a recent period of increased alcohol consumption (i.e., a binge). AH is typically characterized by severe inflammation and destruction of liver tissue (i.e., necrosis), potentially leading to life-threatening complications including liver failure, acute kidney injury and multi-organ failure. There are no FDA approved therapies for AH and a retrospective analysis of 77 studies published between 1971 and 2016, which included data from a total of 8,184 patients, showed the overall mortality from AH was 26% at 28 days, 29% at 90 days and 44% at 180 days. A subsequent global study published in December 2021, which included 85 tertiary centers in 11 countries across 3 continents, prospectively enrolled 2,581 AH patients with a median Model of End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD) score of 23.5, reported mortality at 28 and 90 days of approximately 20% and 31%, respectively. Stopping alcohol consumption is necessary, but frequently not sufficient for recovery in many moderate (defined as MELD scores of 11-20) and severe (defined as MELD scores >20) patients and therapies that reduce liver inflammation, such as corticosteroids, are limited by contraindications, have not been shown to improve survival at 90 days or one year, and have demonstrated an increased risk of infection. While liver transplantation is becoming more common for ALD patients, including AH patients, the total number of such transplants is still relatively small. Average charges for a liver transplant exceed $875,000, and patients require lifelong immunosuppressive therapy to prevent organ rejection.

About Larsucosterol

Larsucosterol is an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic modulator. Epigenetic regulators are compounds that regulate patterns of gene expression without modifying the DNA sequence. DNA hypermethylation, an example of epigenetic dysregulation, results in transcriptomic reprogramming and cellular dysfunction, and has been found to be associated with many acute (e.g., AH) or chronic diseases (e.g., NASH). As an inhibitor of DNA methyltransferases (DNMT1, DNMT3a and 3b), larsucosterol inhibits DNA methylation, which subsequently modulates expression of genes that are involved in cell signaling pathways associated with stress responses, cell death and survival, and lipid biosynthesis. This may ultimately lead to improved cell survival, reduced inflammation, and decreased lipotoxicity. As an epigenetic modulator, the proposed mechanism of action provides further scientific rationale for developing larsucosterol for the treatment of acute organ injury and certain chronic diseases.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of epigenetic therapies that target dysregulated DNA methylation to transform the treatment of serious and life-threatening conditions, including acute organ injury and cancer. Larsucosterol, DURECT's lead drug candidate, binds to and inhibits the activity of DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs), epigenetic enzymes that are elevated and associated with hypermethylation found in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) patients. Larsucosterol is in clinical development for the potential treatment of AH, for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation; non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is also being explored. In addition, POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER® platform technology, is FDA-approved and is exclusively licensed to Innocoll Pharmaceuticals for sale and distribution in the United States. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at https://twitter.com/DURECTCorp.

