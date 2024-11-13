DURECT Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

- Seeking to initiate Phase 3 registrational trial for larsucosterol with topline results expected within two years of initiation

- Webcast of Earnings Call Today, November 13 at 4:30 p.m. ET

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2024 and provided a business update.

"We remain focused on preparations for the Phase 3 trial for larsucosterol in severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH), including discussions with U.S. clinical sites and hepatologists, to streamline the initiation process," stated James E. Brown, D.V.M., President and CEO of DURECT. "Our goal is to begin the trial as soon as possible, subject to obtaining sufficient funding, which should enable us to report topline data within two years of trial initiation. If successful, the FDA has agreed that a single Phase 3 trial may be sufficient to support a New Drug Application (NDA). We believe the selected primary endpoint of 90-day survival is clinically meaningful and provides the greatest probability of success based on the Phase 2b AHFIRM data. We look forward to initiating the trial as soon as possible. We believe that larsucosterol, if approved, could provide physicians with a much-needed treatment that could significantly improve the current 90-day mortality rates of approximately 30%."

Recent business highlights and updates:

DURECT announced details on the design of its planned registrational Phase 3 trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of larsucosterol for the treatment of patients with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH). The trial will be a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center study conducted in the U.S. The primary endpoint will be 90-day survival. The trial design incorporates feedback we received from the U.S. FDA during a Type B meeting held under Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) as well as learnings from our prior Phase 2b AHFIRM trial in AH. DURECT's goal is to begin the trial as soon as possible, subject to obtaining sufficient funding, with topline results expected within two years of trial initiation.

DURECT plans to deliver an oral and two poster presentations at The Liver Meeting 2024, organized by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), to be held November 15-19, 2024 in San Diego, California. These presentations will showcase additional data from the completed Phase 2b AHFIRM trial which evaluated larsucosterol for the treatment of alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH). The data further support the design of the Company's planned Phase 3 trial of larsucosterol, including the importance of timely treatment in clinical outcomes. Top line data from AHFIRM were previously announced in November 2023.

On November 8, 2024, DURECT received notice that Innocoll Pharmaceuticals is terminating its license agreement for POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution), effective in May 2025. Innocoll has committed to transfer all data and know-how related to POSIMIR to DURECT, and the company is evaluating next steps with respect to the commercialization of POSIMIR.

Financial Highlights for Q3 2024:

Total revenues were $1.9 million and net loss was $4.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024 compared to total revenues of $1.7 million and net loss of $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 .

and net loss was for the three months ended compared to total revenues of and net loss of for the three months ended . Cash, cash equivalents and investments were $10.5 million at September 30, 2024 , compared to $29.8 million at December 31, 2023 . Debt at September 30, 2024 was $10.5 million , compared to $16.7 million at December 31, 2023 .

Earnings Conference Call

We will host a conference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Third Quarter 2024 results and provide a corporate update:

About the AHFIRM Trial

AHFIRM was a Phase 2b randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, international, multi-center study conducted in subjects with severe alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) to evaluate the saFety and effIcacy of laRsucosterol treatMent (AHFIRM). The study was comprised of three arms and enrolled 307 patients, with approximately 100 patients in each arm: (1) Placebo, which consists of standard of care, with or without methylprednisolone capsules at the investigators' discretion; (2) larsucosterol (30 mg); and (3) larsucosterol (90 mg). Patients in the larsucosterol arms received the same supportive care without steroids. The primary outcome measure was the 90-day incidence of mortality or liver transplantation for patients treated with larsucosterol compared to those treated with placebo, and the key secondary endpoint was 90-day survival. The Company enrolled patients at clinical trial sites across the U.S., EU, U.K., and Australia. In November 2023, the Company announced topline data for the AHFIRM Trial. Reflecting the life-threatening nature of AH and the lack of therapeutic options, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted larsucosterol Fast Track Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of AH. For more information, refer to ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04563026.

About Alcohol-associated Hepatitis (AH)

AH is an acute form of alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD) associated with long-term heavy alcohol intake, often following a recent period of increased consumption (i.e., a binge). AH is typically characterized by severe inflammation and liver cell damage, potentially leading to life-threatening complications including liver failure, acute kidney injury and multi-organ failure. There are no FDA approved therapies for AH, and a retrospective analysis of 77 studies published between 1971 and 2016, which included data from 8,184 patients, showed the overall mortality from AH was 26% at 28 days, 29% at 90 days and 44% at 180 days. A subsequent global study published in December 2021, which included 85 tertiary centers in 11 countries across 3 continents, prospectively enrolled 2,581 AH patients with a median Model of End-Stage Liver Disease (MELD) score of 23.5, reported mortality at 28 and 90 days of approximately 20% and 31%, respectively. Stopping alcohol consumption is necessary, but frequently not sufficient for recovery in many moderate (defined as MELD scores of 11-20) and severe (defined as MELD scores >20) patients, and therapies that reduce liver inflammation, such as corticosteroids, are limited by contraindications, have not been shown to improve survival at 90 days or one year, and have demonstrated an increased risk of infection. While liver transplantation is becoming more common for ALD patients, including AH patients, the total number of such transplants is still relatively small, and limited by organ availability. Average charges for a liver transplant exceed $875,000, and patients require lifelong immunosuppressive therapy to prevent organ rejection.

About Larsucosterol

Larsucosterol is an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic modulator. Epigenetic regulators are compounds that regulate patterns of gene expression without modifying the DNA sequence. DNA hypermethylation, an example of epigenetic dysregulation, results in transcriptomic reprogramming and cellular dysfunction, and has been reported in many acute (e.g., AH) and chronic diseases (e.g., MASH). As an inhibitor of DNA methyltransferases (DNMT1, DNMT3a and 3b), larsucosterol inhibits DNA methylation, which subsequently modulates expression of genes that are involved in cell signaling pathways associated with stress responses, cell death and survival, and lipid biosynthesis. This may ultimately lead to improved cell survival, reduced inflammation, and decreased lipotoxicity. As an epigenetic modulator, the proposed mechanism of action provides further scientific rationale for developing larsucosterol for the treatment of acute organ injury and certain chronic diseases.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of epigenetic therapies that target dysregulated DNA methylation to transform the treatment of serious and life-threatening conditions, including acute organ injury. Larsucosterol, DURECT's lead drug candidate, binds to and inhibits the activity of DNA methyltransferases, epigenetic enzymes that are elevated and associated with hypermethylation found in AH patients. Larsucosterol is in clinical development for the potential treatment of AH, for which the FDA has granted a Fast Track and a Breakthrough Therapy designation; MASH is also being explored. In addition, POSIMIR®(bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER®platform technology, is FDA-approved. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) at https://x.com/DURECTCorp.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, relating to: the Company's ability to commence a Phase 3 trial of larsucosterol and report top-line data within two years of initiation, the potential for a single Phase 3 trial of larsucosterol, if successful, to support an NDA filing, and the potential uses and benefits of larsucosterol in patients with AH and potentially other indications. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those projected include, among other things, the risks that the Company is unable to raise sufficient capital to commence the Phase 3 trial of larsucosterol in AH, trial enrollment or completion takes longer than anticipated, future clinical trials of larsucosterol are delayed or do not confirm the results from subset analyses of the AHFIRM trial, including geographic or other segmentation, or of earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy of larsucosterol in a statistically significant manner; the risk that the FDA or other government agencies may require additional clinical trials for larsucosterol before approving larsucosterol for the treatment of AH, and that larsucosterol may never be approved; and risks related to the sufficiency of our cash resources, our anticipated capital requirements, our need or desire for additional financing, our ability to continue to meet the minimum bid price for continued listing on Nasdaq, our ability to obtain capital to fund our operations and expenses, and our ability to continue to operate as a going concern. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's most recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, when filed, under the heading "Risk Factors." These reports are available on our website www.durect.com under the "Investors" tab and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is based on information available to DURECT as of the date hereof, and DURECT assumes no obligation to update this information as a result of future events or developments, except as required by law.

DURECT CORPORATION CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)













































Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30

September 30





2024

2023

2024

2023



















Collaborative research and development and other revenue $ 369

$ 506

$ 1,471

$ 1,657 Product revenue, net 1,558

1,238

4,454

4,222

Total revenues 1,927

1,744

5,925

5,879



















Operating expenses:















Cost of product revenues 513

312

1,158

1,059

Research and development 2,164

7,199

8,530

23,738

Selling, general and administrative 3,217

3,790

9,325

11,712 Total operating expenses 5,894

11,301

19,013

36,509



















Loss from operations (3,967)

(9,557)

(13,088)

(30,630)



















Other income (expense):















Interest and other income 163

653

711

1,681

Interest and other expenses (364)

(700)

(1,338)

(2,175)

Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (117)

7,016

(1,913)

8,601

Issuance cost for warrants -

(427)

-

(1,627)

Loss on issuance of warrants -

-

-

(2,033) Other income (expense), net (318)

6,542

(2,540)

4,447



















Net loss

$ (4,285)

$ (3,015)

$ (15,628)

$ (26,183)



















Net change in unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities, net of reclassification adjustments and taxes

$ 7

$ (6)

$ 14

$ 1



















Total comprehensive loss $ (4,278)

$ (3,021)

$ (15,614)

$ (26,182)



















Net loss per share















Basic

$ (0.14)

$ (0.11)

$ (0.51)

$ (1.04)

Diluted

$ (0.14)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.51)

$ (1.07)



















Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share















Basic

31,039

27,211

30,906

25,175

Diluted

31,039

27,511

30,906

25,433











DURECT CORPORATION CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)























As of

As of



September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023 (1)



(unaudited)



ASSETS







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 9,086

$ 28,400 Short-term Investments

1,290

1,280 Accounts receivable, net

1,016

1,261 Inventories, net

2,376

2,219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

657

1,511 Total current assets

14,425

34,671









Property and equipment, net

52

91 Operating lease right-of-use assets

3,142

3,980 Goodwill

6,169

6,169 Long-term restricted Investments

150

150 Other long-term assets

128

128 Total assets

$ 24,066

$ 45,189









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 498

$ 1,777 Accrued liabilities

4,798

5,966 Term loan, current portion, net

10,466

16,663 Operating lease liabilities, current portion

1,308

1,381 Warrant liabilities

3,137

1,224 Total current liabilities

20,207

27,011









Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion

1,966

2,702 Other long-term liabilities

676

693









Stockholders' equity

1,217

14,783 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 24,066

$ 45,189



















(1) Derived from audited financial statements.

SOURCE DURECT Corporation