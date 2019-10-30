DURECT Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on November 4

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) today announced that it will report third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019 financial results and host a conference call after the market close on Monday, November 4, 2019.

Monday November 4 @ 4:30pmET/1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Toll Free: 877-407-0784 International: 201-689-8560 Conference ID: 13695661 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=136610

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company actively developing therapeutics based on its Epigenetic Regulator Program and proprietary drug delivery platforms. DUR‑928, a new chemical entity in Phase 2 development, is the lead candidate in DURECT's Epigenetic Regulator Program. An endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule, DUR-928 has been shown in preclinical studies to play an important regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. Human applications may include acute organ injury such as alcoholic hepatitis (AH) and acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic hepatic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. DURECT's advanced oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. Key product candidates in this category include POSIMIR® (bupivacaine extended-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to 3 days of continuous pain relief after surgery, a long-acting injectable SABER-based HIV investigational product being developed with Gilead. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including the potential use of DUR-928 to treat AH, AKI, chronic hepatic diseases such as NASH, and inflammatory skin disorders such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as statements regarding the potential use of POSIMIR to treat post-surgical pain and the development of a SABER-based HIV investigational product. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk that future trials of DUR-928, including those in AH, NASH and psoriasis, may not yield positive results, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of DUR-928, the risk that the FDA may not approve the POSIMIR NDA, our ability to meet milestones in the development of an injectable SABER-based HIV investigational product and the risk that Gilead will terminate the development of this product, our ability to avoid infringing patents held by other parties and secure and defend our own patents, and our ability to manage and obtain capital to fund our operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors."

NOTE: POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. DUR-928 and POSIMIR are drug candidates under development and have not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities.

