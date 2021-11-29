DURECT Corporation to Participate in Alcoholic Liver Disease Workshop Today at the 5th Annual NASH Summit

CUPERTINO, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) announced it will participate in a workshop today at the 5th Annual NASH Summit being held virtually from today through December 2, 2021.

Our President and Chief Executive Officer, James E. Brown, D.V.M. will join hepatology experts in a session to discuss key drivers of morbidity and mortality in alcoholic liver disease, and the critical need to develop effective treatments for the growing volume of people affected by alcoholic liver disease, including alcohol-associated hepatitis.

Workshop Details: Workshop: Workshop D, Broadening Horizons: Investigating Alcoholic Liver Disease in the Context of NASH Participants: James Brown, D.V.M., President and CEO of DURECT

Ashwani Singal, M.D., Professor of Medicine, University of South Dakota

Winston Dunn, M.D., Transplant Hepatologist, University of Kansas Medical Center Date/Time: Today, November 29, 2021, 1:00 p.m. EST

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company committed to transforming the treatment of acute organ injury and chronic liver diseases by advancing novel and potentially lifesaving therapies based on its endogenous epigenetic regulator program. Larsucosterol (also known as DUR-928), the Company's lead drug candidate, binds to and inhibits the activity of DNA methyltransferases (DNMTs), epigenetic enzymes which are elevated and associated with hypermethylation found in alcohol-associated hepatitis (AH) patients. Larsucosterol is in clinical development for the potential treatment of AH, for which FDA has granted a Fast Track Designation; non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is also being explored. In addition, POSIMIR® (bupivacaine solution) for infiltration use, a non-opioid analgesic utilizing the innovative SABER® platform technology, is FDA-approved. Full prescribing information about POSIMIR, including the Boxed Warning, can be found at www.posimir.com. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com and follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/DURECTCorp.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release regarding the potential for larsucosterol (also known as DUR-928) to treat patients with AH, NASH, multiple acute organ injury, chronic liver diseases and other diseases, ongoing clinical trials of larsucosterol, the potential benefits of Fast Track Designation, and the commercial potential of POSIMIR are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that the clinical trial of larsucosterol in AH takes longer to conduct than anticipated due to COVID-19 or other factors, the risk that clinical trials of larsucosterol, including AHFIRM, do not confirm the results from earlier clinical or pre-clinical trials, or do not demonstrate the safety or efficacy or the lifesaving potential of larsucosterol in a statistically significant manner, the risk that Fast Track Designation for larsucosterol in AH may not lead to faster FDA review or an approval, risks that we or a third-party licensee may not commercialize POSIMIR successfully, if at all, and risks related to our ability to obtain capital to fund operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed on November 3, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors."

NOTE: POSIMIR® and SABER® are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. Larsucosterol (DUR-928) is an investigational drug candidate under development and has not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities for any indication. Full prescribing information for POSIMIR, including its Boxed Warning, can be found at www.posimir.com.

