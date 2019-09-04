DURECT to Present at the 21st Annual Rodman and Renshaw Global Investment Conference Sponsored by H.C. Wainwright

CUPERTINO, Calif., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) announced today that James E. Brown, Chief Executive Officer will be presenting at the 21st Annual Global Rodman and Renshaw Investment Conference, sponsored by H. C. Wainwright, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 11:40 a.m. EDT. Institutional investors and analysts that are attending the conference may request a one-on-one meeting through the conference coordinators.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/drrx/

The live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available by accessing DURECT's homepage at www.durect.com and clicking on the "Investors" tab. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on DURECT's website in the "Event Calendar" of the "Investors" section.

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company actively developing therapeutics based on its Epigenetic Regulator Program and proprietary drug delivery platforms. DUR‑928, a new chemical entity in Phase 2 development, is the lead candidate in DURECT's Epigenetic Regulator Program. An endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule, DUR-928 has been shown in preclinical studies to play an important regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. Human applications may include acute organ injury such as alcoholic Hepatitis (AH) and acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic hepatic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. DURECT's advanced oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. Key product candidates in this category include POSIMIR® (bupivacaine extended-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to 3 days of continuous pain relief after surgery, a long-acting injectable SABER-based HIV investigational product being developed with Gilead, and ORADUR™-Methylphenidate ER Capsules, approved in Taiwan as Methydur Sustained Release Capsules, where it is indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). In addition, for the assignment of certain patent rights, DURECT receives single digit sales-based earn-out payments from U.S. net sales of Indivior's PERSERIS™ (risperidone) drug for schizophrenia, which was commercially launched in February 2019. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release regarding the potential uses and benefits of DUR-928, POSIMIR, an HIV investigational product being developed with Gilead, ORADUR Methylphenidate ER Capsules, and DURECT's oral and injectable delivery technologies, as well as potential revenues from commercial sales of Indivior's PERSERIS, are forward-looking statements involving risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks that potential adverse effects may arise from the testing or use of DUR-928, that Gilead may not continue to develop the investigational HIV product, that POSIMIR may not be approved by the FDA, that ORADUR-Methylphenidate ER may not be commercially successful in territories where it is approved or approved in other territories, that Indivior will not generate significant sales of PERSERIS, that DURECT may not avoid infringing patents held by other parties or be unable to secure and defend its own patents, and DURECT'S ability to manage and obtain capital to fund operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed on August 2, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors."

NOTE: POSIMIR®, SABER® and ORADUR™, are trademarks of DURECT Corporation. Other referenced trademarks belong to their respective owners. DUR-928, POSIMIR and ORADUR-Methylphenidate ER Capsules are drug candidates under development and have not been approved for commercialization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other health authorities. Full prescribing information for PERSERIS, including BOXED WARNING, and Medication Guide can be found at www.perseris.com.

SOURCE DURECT Corporation

Related Links

http://www.durect.com

