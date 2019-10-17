DURECT to Present at Two Upcoming NASH Investor Conferences

CUPERTINO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DURECT Corporation (Nasdaq: DRRX) announced today that it will be presenting at two upcoming investor conferences focused on non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH): the H.C. Wainwright 3rd Annual NASH Investor Conference, to be held in New York City on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the B. Riley "NASH-ing in, Let's All Dig in on What's to Come at AASLD'19 and EASL'20" NASH symposium, to be held in San Francisco on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Institutional investors that are attending the conferences may request one-on-one meetings with DURECT management through the respective conference coordinators.

HC Wainwright 3rd Annual NASH Investor Conference Details: Date: Monday, October 21, 2019 Time: 3:40 p.m. EDT Location: St. Regis Hotel in New York City Webcast: A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available by accessing http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw6/drrx/ or https://investors.durect.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived on DURECT's website in the "Event Calendar" of the "Investors" section.

B. Riley NASH Symposium Panel Details: Panel: Two New Kids on The Block and How They Could Break Away from the Crowd? Date: Thursday, October 24, 2019 Time: Noon – 12:25 p.m. PDT Location: Hotel Zelos in San Francisco

About DURECT Corporation

DURECT is a biopharmaceutical company actively developing therapeutics based on its Epigenetic Regulator Program and proprietary drug delivery platforms. DUR‑928, a new chemical entity in Phase 2 development, is the lead candidate in DURECT's Epigenetic Regulator Program. An endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule, DUR-928 has been shown in preclinical studies to play an important regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival. Human applications may include acute organ injury such as alcoholic Hepatitis (AH) and acute kidney injury (AKI), chronic hepatic diseases such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and inflammatory skin conditions such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. DURECT's advanced oral and injectable delivery technologies are designed to enable new indications and enhanced attributes for small-molecule and biologic drugs. Key product candidates in this category include POSIMIR® (bupivacaine extended-release solution), an investigational locally-acting, non-opioid analgesic intended to provide up to 3 days of continuous pain relief after surgery, a long-acting injectable SABER-based HIV investigational product being developed with Gilead. For more information about DURECT, please visit www.durect.com.

DURECT Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including the potential use of DUR-928 to treat AH, AKI, chronic hepatic diseases such as NASH, and inflammatory skin disorders such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as statements regarding the use of POSIMIR to treat post-surgical pain and the development of a SABER-based HIV investigational product. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk of potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of DUR-928, the risk that the FDA may not approve the POSIMIR NDA, our ability to meet milestones in the development of an injectable SABER-based HIV investigational product and the risk that Gilead will terminate the development of this product, our ability to avoid infringing patents held by other parties and secure and defend patents of our own patents, and our ability to manage and obtain capital to fund our operations and expenses. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in DURECT's Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 2, 2019 under the heading "Risk Factors."

