Durham Distillery Strengthens Leadership Team Amid Rapid Growth of Conniption Gin

DURHAM, N.C., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham Distillery, the renowned creator of award-winning Conniption Gin, today announced a strategic leadership evolution to support its sustained growth trajectory and ambitious market aspirations. Co-founder and Master Distiller Lee Katrincic has been promoted to President, while co-founder Melissa Katrincic continues her role as CEO, where she will remain focused on steering the company's long-term strategic vision. This leadership transition underscores Durham Distillery's commitment to establishing Conniption Gin as a top 3 best-selling U.S. gin brand within the next 24 months.

Melissa Katrinic Lee Katrinic

The leadership realignment comes as Conniption Gin builds momentum as a premier player in the super-premium gin category. Recent achievements include:

Official partnerships with the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers , further integrating Conniption Gin into high-profile entertainment experiences.





, further integrating Conniption Gin into high-profile entertainment experiences. Collaboration with The James Beard Foundation , supporting their Women's Leadership Program to champion the next generation of female hospitality and culinary leaders.





, supporting their Women's Leadership Program to champion the next generation of female hospitality and culinary leaders. Ongoing relationship with Walt Disney World's Epcot Festival of the Holidays, where Conniption Gin will again feature in a signature cocktail for thousands of attendees.

"Melissa and I founded Durham Distillery with a shared dream of putting American gin on the global map," said Lee Katrincic, President. "This new role allows me to focus on scaling our operations and ensuring production efficiencies while working closely with our sales team to drive expansion in our growth markets."

Melissa Katrincic emphasized the company's enduring focus on innovation and excellence: "Our vision has always been to craft a modern, unrivaled gin portfolio that reshapes the perception of American gin. With Lee stepping into this expanded role, we are fortifying our leadership team to ensure preparedness for the future. This move supports our strategic growth goals and positions us strongly as we look ahead to celebrating Conniption Gin's 10th anniversary in 2025."

As CEO, Melissa will remain dedicated to executing the company's strategic growth initiatives, overseeing market expansion, and building upon the compound growth Conniption Gin has achieved in recent years. Meanwhile, Lee will apply his expertise as Master Distiller to drive operational excellence, enhance production processes, and support key sales initiatives that reinforce the brand's position in major markets such as New York, Chicago, Boston, and Washington, D.C.

With this enhanced leadership structure, Conniption Gin is poised to continue its exceptional trajectory, marked by double-digit growth in sales and depletions, expanding its footprint in major markets, and cultivating consumer loyalty through standout collaborations.

Conniption Gin is available in NC, SC, GA, VA, MD, Washington D.C., TN, FL, NY, NJ, CO, IL, and MA, with further expansion on the horizon. It is also available on conniptiongin.com. Beyond gin, the distillery produces DAMN FINE Liqueurs, Cold Distilled Cucumber Vodka, and a line of canned Conniption Cocktails. Expanding its presence, Durham Distillery opened its on-site Corpse Reviver Cocktail Bar in 2020 and will debut Conniption Cocktails and Cuisine at Raleigh-Durham International Airport in 2025.

For more information, visit www.conniptiongin.com and www.durhamdistillery.com. Follow @ConniptionGin and @DurhamDistillery on social media.

Media Contact:

Taylor Foxman

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Durham Distillery