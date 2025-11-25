DURHAM SCHOOL BUS WORKERS RATIFY STRONG THREE-YEAR CONTRACT, AVERTING STRIKE

Contract Secures Big Raises and Improved Standards for Over 150 Drivers, Monitors

BALTIMORE, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 150 school bus drivers and monitors at Durham School Services in Maryland have overwhelmingly ratified a new three-year collective bargaining agreement, successfully averting a potential strike and securing major gains in wages and benefits. The workers are represented by Teamsters Local 570.

The agreement includes significant wage increases, and other improvements that strengthen quality of life and reflect the essential public service these workers provide to families and students across the region. The strong ratification vote underscores members' confidence in the bargaining committee and the protections secured through the new contract.

"This contract is the result of hard work, unity, and the unwavering determination of these workers," said Sean Cedenio, Local 570 Secretary-Treasurer. "Our members stood strong throughout this process, and this agreement delivers the fair compensation and respect they deserve. We're proud of what we achieved together and are ready to build on this progress in the years ahead."

Workers said the new agreement not only avoids a disruptive strike but also provides long-overdue improvements that will make a real difference in their day-to-day lives.

"We came together because we wanted a contract that truly supported us and the students we transport," said Nicole Green, member of Local 570. "These raises and improvements show that our voices were heard. It feels good to know our solidarity paid off."

Teamsters Local 570 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout Baltimore and the surrounding communities. For more information, visit team570.org.

Contact:

Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 570