Durham School Services Continues Expansion in Illinois with Community Consolidated School District 59 Partnership

Will Serve the District for the Next Three Years

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Durham School Services, a premier student transportation provider, has been selected by the Community Consolidated School District 59 (CCSD59) as their new student transportation partner. Durham will begin serving the school district this summer through July 2029.

This latest joining of hands between Durham and CCSD59 comes off the heels of another recent partnership announcement made earlier this year with Glenbard Township High School District 87 – further marking significant advancement in Durham's presence in Illinois. With the addition of CCSD59, Durham now proudly supports over 422 schools throughout Illinois.

The safety of our students remains our top priority, and we are confident Durham shares this commitment. Post this

Durham will run a total of 74 routes for the school district, which will include regular, special education, and summer routes with its fleet of 86 buses.

Each bus will be outfitted with industry leading operational and safety technology such as Seon video surveillance cameras to boost safety monitoring of students, Zonar's fleet management platform for real-time GPS tracking and pre and post trip safety inspections, Samsara's AI enabled dash cameras to improve driver responsiveness and safety along each route, and BusZone bus tracking app to give parents and guardians full visibility into their student's bus location, route changes, and arrival time.

"CCSD59 is excited to partner with Durham School Services. The safety of our students remains our top priority, and we are confident Durham shares this commitment to student well-being and care. We look forward to working together to provide safe, reliable, and on-time transportation service for our students and families, supported by clear and consistent communication," said Dr. Brett Gallini, Superintendent of Schools, CCSD59. "Work is already underway to ensure a smooth and successful start to the new school year. We appreciate Durham's proactive approach to staffing, including the hiring of current transportation employees, which will help support a seamless transition for our community. We are confident in this partnership and the positive impact it will have on our students and families."

"Another incredible job by our team in successfully forging this new relationship with CCSD59 and proving our Company's position once again as the premier student transportation leader that school districts choose to trust and rely on," said Tim Wertner, CEO, Durham School Services. "Safety is a value embedded into every aspect of our Company's operations and decision-making, just as it is for CCSD59. We understand the careful, thorough consideration and thought process that goes into choosing the right transportation provider who will unequivocally put safety and reliability first and are honored that CCSD 59 has chosen our team to carry out such an important responsibility. Our team is confident in living up to and exceeding the district's expectations in delivering both a successful start-up and school year. We look forward to serving CCSD59 students and the community with the utmost care, commitment to safety, and dependability they can count on each and every day."

For those interested in becoming a local community hero by supporting their community and students, we encourage you to consider joining the Durham team and stopping by our upcoming hiring event, which will take place on Friday, May 15, 2026, from 8:30am – 2:30pm at 1000 Wellington Ave, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007. We offer paid CDL training, a sign-on bonus, ride-along program, health and dental insurance, and more. You can also learn more about other available opportunities on our careers page.

About Durham School Services

As a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on, backed by our operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability. Our teams bring deep expertise and shared accountability to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

Media Contact: Anna Lam

[email protected]

SOURCE Durham School Services