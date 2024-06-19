Durian Fruit Market size is set to grow by USD 10.57 billion from 2024-2028, rise in veganism boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global durian fruit market size is estimated to grow by USD 10.57 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.09% during the forecast period. Rise in veganism is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing demand for organic durian fruits. However, presence of stringent government rules poses a challenge. Key market players include Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., Durian Harvests, DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd, Grand World International Co. Ltd., Hernan Corp. Sdn Bhd, Inter fresh Co. Ltd., NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd., SunFresh Fruit Hub Sdn Bhd, Sunshine International Co. Ltd., Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd., Top Fruits Sdn Bhd, and TRL Sdn Bhd.

Durian Fruit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.09% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 10571.4 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.32 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 82% Key countries China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia Key companies profiled Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., Durian Harvests, DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd, Grand World International Co. Ltd., Hernan Corp. Sdn Bhd, Inter fresh Co. Ltd., NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd., SunFresh Fruit Hub Sdn Bhd, Sunshine International Co. Ltd., Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd., Top Fruits Sdn Bhd, and TRL Sdn Bhd

Market Driver

The organic durian fruit market is experiencing growth due to increasing consumer demand for convenient and nutritious food products. Vendors are responding by introducing new organic durian variants, such as the Organic Musang King Durian Plantation launched by United Tropical Fruit Sdn. Bhd. In May 2021. This initiative, along with others in the sector, is expected to boost the global durian fruit market during the forecast period. Consumers are drawn to organic fruits for their higher nutritional benefits and absence of pesticides or chemicals.

The characteristics of durian fruit have made it a popular and sought-after commodity in the market. Its distinctive smell and rich, creamy texture have gained a large following. The season for durian is typically during summer months. Farmers in certain regions cultivate this fruit in large quantities. The demand for durian is high, especially in Asian countries. However, its transportation and storage can be challenging due to its sensitive nature. Traders and distributors need to ensure proper handling to maintain its quality. The market price for durian can vary greatly depending on its origin and quality. Overall, the durian fruit market is thriving, with continuous demand and supply dynamics.

Market Challenges

The global durian fruit market faces challenges due to stringent regulations regarding product labeling and varying regulations in different countries. These hurdles, coupled with the entry of new players and new products, may impede market growth. Durian fruit consumers have unique preferences for ripeness, and organizations like CODEX and SFA oversee business practices. In 2014, the Codex Alimentarius Commission adopted a standard rule to protect consumer health and ensure fair trade. However, the ban on durian fruit in certain places due to its pungent smell adds to the market's complexity and potential growth restrictions.

The Durian fruit market faces several challenges in its operation. Distribution is a significant issue due to the fruit's delicate nature and strong odor, requiring specialized transportation methods. The seasonal availability of the fruit adds to the complexity, making it essential to manage inventory effectively. Additionally, demand for the fruit is high, especially in certain regions, leading to price fluctuations. Competition from other fruits and increasing production costs are other challenges. Proper planning, efficient logistics, and effective marketing strategies are necessary to overcome these hurdles and ensure the success of the Durian fruit business.

Segment Overview

This durian fruit market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Frozen pulp and paste

1.2 Whole fruit Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Frozen pulp and paste- The Durian Fruit Market is a thriving business, supplying fresh and high-quality durians to customers. We source our fruits directly from trusted farmers, ensuring a consistent supply. Our team carefully selects and packages each durian to maintain its freshness. We offer competitive prices and prompt delivery, making US a reliable partner for businesses and individuals seeking durians. Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction sets US apart in the market.

Research Analysis

The Durian fruit market is a thriving sector that caters to the demand for this exotic and flavorful tropical fruit. Fresh durians are sold in specialized stores and markets, where consumers can savor the unique flavors, such as the Mustang variety, which is renowned for its rich taste and aroma. Farmers' interest in durian cultivation continues to grow, driven by consumer awareness and health consciousness. Durians are a rich source of essential nutrients, including Vitamin B complex, Vitamin C, dietary fiber, potassium, and iron. The fruit's popularity has led to the development of various products, such as frozen pulp, chocolates, juices, and international trade networks. However, natural disasters and climate change pose challenges to the industry, requiring continuous adaptation and innovation in food retail.

Market Research Overview

The Durian Fruit Market is a significant sector in the agricultural industry, known for its unique and distinctively flavored tropical fruit. This market caters to a global consumer base, particularly in Southeast Asia and other tropical regions. The farming of durian requires specific climatic conditions, making it a niche market with challenges in supply and demand. Various factors influence the market, including seasonality, consumer preferences, and government regulations. Farmers employ traditional and modern farming practices to cultivate and harvest the fruit, which undergoes a rigorous selection process before being distributed to retailers and consumers. The market is characterized by its volatile prices due to the perishable nature of the fruit and the high demand for premium quality durians. Additionally, the market is influenced by trends in health and wellness, as durian is rich in nutrients and has various health benefits.

