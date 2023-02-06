Durian fruit market to grow by 7.43% Y-O-Y from 2022 to 2023: Rise in veganism will drive growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Durian fruit market insights -

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Durian Fruit Market 2023-2027

Vendors : 15+, Including Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., Durian Harvests, DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd, Grand World International Co. Ltd., Hernan Corp. Sdn Bhd, Inter fresh Co. Ltd., NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd., SunFresh Fruit Hub Sdn Bhd, Sunshine International Co. Ltd., Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd., Top Fruits Sdn Bhd, TRL Sdn Bhd, among others

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Product (Frozen pulp and paste and Whole fruit), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America )

The durian fruit market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

In 2017, the durian fruit market was valued at USD 16,533.34 million. From a regional perspective, APAC held the largest market share, valued at USD 13,421.74 million. The durian fruit market size is estimated to grow by USD 9,891.81 million from 2023 to 2027 at a CAGR of 8.12% according to Technavio.

Durian fruit market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Global durian fruit market - Vendor insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including -

Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd. - The company offers kradom thang durian fruit which has fine texture and sweet in taste.

The company offers kradom thang durian fruit which has fine texture and sweet in taste. Durian Harvests - The company offers raw durian fruit which helps to mitigate heart disease.

The company offers raw durian fruit which helps to mitigate heart disease. DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd - The company offers frozen D 24 fruit which helps in strengthening bones and joint.

The company offers frozen D 24 fruit which helps in strengthening bones and joint. Grand World International Co. Ltd. - The company offers whole fruit durian fruit which help to improve digestive health.

Global durian fruit market – Market dynamics

Major drivers –

Rise in veganism

Growing popularity of durian fruit

Expansion of the durian fruit market

Key challenges –

Presence of stringent government rules

Adverse weather conditions

Challenges in small-scale farming

What are the key data covered in this durian fruit market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the durian fruit market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the durian fruit market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the durian fruit industry across APAC, North America , Europe , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of durian fruit market vendors

Durian Fruit Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 149 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.12% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 9,891.81 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.43 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 84% Key countries China, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Charoen Pokphand Group Co. Ltd., Durian Harvests, DURIAN BEAR Sdn Bhd, Grand World International Co. Ltd., Hernan Corp. Sdn Bhd, Inter fresh Co. Ltd., NAM VAN LONG Co. Ltd., SunFresh Fruit Hub Sdn Bhd, Sunshine International Co. Ltd., Thai Agri Foods Public Co. Ltd., Top Fruits Sdn Bhd, and TRL Sdn Bhd Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

