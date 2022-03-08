Durian Projects Announces the Opening of Its New Office in Johor, Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Durian Projects Group Sdn. Bhd. ("Durian Projects") today announced the official opening of its new office in Kulai, Johor in Malaysia. The office based near the company's durian plantations in Kulai, becomes the plantations operational base and will welcome visiting clients from across Malaysia.

"Our new office in Johor represents a logical next step in our business growth strategy. It strengthens our physical operations in Kulai and becomes a key destination point for all our clients to visit," said Vincent Goh, director of Durian Projects.

Mr. Goh added that "The newly fitted office is in response to growing demand from clients to visit our durian project. We felt a more welcoming area was necessary to accommodate all the interest from individual clients, as well as wholesalers and distributors. Our new office is also in preparation of our future needs, as we expect significantly more interest once the border opening with Singapore eases further."

Durian Projects durian plantations are based in the town of Kulai which is less than an hour's drive from Johor. Mr. Goh stated that Johor was strategically chosen for its durian project because of its agricultural land properties, the city's support and its geographical closeness to Singapore. Singapore is the world's third largest market for durians and largest market for Malaysian durians. Singapore imports more than 20 million kilograms of fresh durian fruit per year, with over 85% coming directly from Malaysia.

About Durian Projects

Durian Projects is a Malaysian company that sustainably produces high quality Malaysian durians for domestic and export consumption. We specialize in growing and marketing Musang King and other high value durian varieties such as Black Thorn and Tupai King. We believe that with rising demand comes great responsibility. A responsibility to protect our environment while we strive for business expansion and profitability.

Sustainable professional managed plantations are the only way to meet rising durian demand overseas. We are doing our part and strive to bring Malaysian durians to the world. We are proud to be at the forefront of the Malaysian durian industry and are positioned to cater to the growing needs of China, Singapore, Hong Kong and the entire region.

