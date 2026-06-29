DURING CANCER SURVIVOR MONTH, STATEN ISLAND PATIENT REFLECTS ON WHY PROCURE WAS WORTH THE TRIP

SOMERSET, N.J., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- For Tim, a retired NYC prosecutor from Staten Island, Cancer Survivor Month is a time to reflect on a decision that led him to cross the bridge into Central New Jersey 28 times for proton therapy sessions—and left him convinced that exceptional care is worth traveling for.

After routine PSA screenings led to a biopsy and diagnosis, Tim considered the large New York medical institutions he knew well. But a strong recommendation from his primary care physician brought him to ProCure Proton Therapy Center's Medical Director Brian Chon, MD, for an 80-minute consultation that made the decision clear.

"I went home knowing that ProCure was the right choice," Tim said. "Dr. Chon made it easy to understand my treatment options, answered every question, and gave me confidence in the path forward."

Tim also valued Dr. Chon's continued involvement throughout treatment. Rather than feeling handed off after the first consultation, Tim said Dr. Chon checked in with him personally as ProCure's team guided him through a measured plan spread over 28 sessions to minimize disruption to normal activities.

"Patients come to ProCure from across the region, other states, and even outside the U.S. because exceptional cancer care is worth the trip," Dr. Chon said. "Tim's experience reflects what we strive daily to provide: precision proton therapy that attacks cancer while sparing surrounding healthy tissue, careful treatment planning, clear communication, and personal attention at every step."

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 8,000 patients overall, including 750+ pediatric patients coming from the U.S. and abroad, and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

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SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center