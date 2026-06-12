PROCURE PROTON THERAPY CENTER CELEBRATES JOSEPH AS ITS 8,000TH PATIENT

SOMERSET, N.J., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When Joseph, a military veteran diagnosed with prostate cancer, became ProCure Proton Therapy Center's 8,000th patient, the milestone represented far more than a number. It represented a person, a family, and the confidence that comes from finding a cancer care team he could trust.

Since opening in 2012, ProCure has offered patients the option of proton therapy, a precise radiation treatment that targets tumors while reducing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

Joseph holds the 8,000th coin presented to patients of ProCure Proton Therapy Center after completion of treatment.

For Joseph, that precision was crucial—but so was the attentiveness of the care team.

"They remembered details from my visits, the conversations we had, even the kind of music I liked," Joseph said. "Those small things showed me that they genuinely care about what they do and the people they're helping."

"On behalf of the entire ProCure team, we want to thank Joseph for his service and dedication to our country," said Tom Wang, President of ProCure. "As a cancer patient and retired military veteran, he exemplifies the core values of honor and courage. We are inspired that he put his trust in our team."

"We are honored to have impacted 8,000 lives and counting," said Brian Chon, M.D., Medical Director of ProCure. "Each patient's journey is a testament to our commitment to excellence and the transformative power of proton therapy."

ProCure, located in nearby Somerset, NJ, treats a range of cancers, including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases.

Added Wang: "Surpassing this milestone has taken an extremely skilled care team, professional support team, and partnerships with area institutions. We are grateful to everyone who has contributed to this work and look forward to continued innovation for decades to come."

Read more about Joseph's journey and experience with proton therapy at: https://www.procure.com/8000th-procure-proton-therapy-patient/.

To learn more about how ProCure in Somerset New Jersey continues to make advanced cancer care accessible in the tri-state region and beyond, visit www.ProCure.com or call 732-357-2600.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 8,000 patients overall, including 750+ pediatric patients coming from the U.S. and abroad, and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Ferrington, Marketing Manager

Phone: 732-357-2609

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center