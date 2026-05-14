PROCURE INTRODUCES NEW AWARENESS INITIATIVE TO EDUCATE PATIENTS ABOUT PROTON THERAPY

SOMERSET, N.J., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCure Proton Therapy Center has launched a new awareness initiative aimed at helping patients and families better understand proton therapy—an advanced radiation treatment designed to protect quality of life during cancer care.

Since opening in 2012 as the tri-state region's first freestanding proton therapy center, ProCure has provided treatment to nearly 8,000 patients and was the first in the region to offer pencil beam scanning. The campaign, delivered through digital, print, outdoor, and social media channels, builds on that experience to increase awareness of a treatment option many patients may not encounter early in their cancer care journey.

"Too often, patients don't learn about proton therapy until late in the treatment-decision process—if at all," said Brian Chon, MD. "Our goal is to help people better understand their options so they can have more informed conversations with their cancer care team."

By precisely targeting tumors while sparing surrounding healthy tissue, precision proton therapy reduces side effects for many patients, empowering them to be, while in treatment, more engaged with the people in their lives and the activities they enjoy. ProCure also focuses on the human side of care, paring clinical precision with a highly personalized experience for patients and their families.

To learn more about how ProCure in Somerset New Jersey continues to make advanced cancer care accessible in the tri-state region and beyond, visit www.ProCure.com or call 732-357-2600.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 7,800 patients overall, including 750+ pediatric patients coming from the U.S. and abroad, and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Ferrington, Marketing Manager

Phone: 732-357-2609

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center